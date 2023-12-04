A new website called unlonely m launched on the University of Michigan subreddit Wednesday. Created by U-M alum Kevin Javier Zvonarek and LSA junior Jonah Weinbaum, the site is a matchmaking platform and social project for the U-M campus community.

Named after a viral set of emails sent by former University President Mark Schlissel, the website allows students to use their U-M ID Number and uniqnames to anonymously send a ‘spark’, or message indicating their interest to another U-M student. In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Weinbaum said he and Zvonarek came up with the idea after they had a conversation on the difficulties of forming genuine relationships in college.

“It’s not that people don’t seem to want (relationships),” Weinbaum said. “But people don’t seem to want that friction that comes with them. (It’s) really hard to take that first step. And oftentimes, it’s very embarrassing for both people. No one wants to be rejected. No one wants to reject people.”

Weinbaum and Zvonarek said they designed the website to help reduce this sense of discomfort or nervousness.

“The vision for unlonely m is pretty simple,” Weinbaum said. “We want it to be that when someone says, ‘Oh, I really liked this person, but I’m embarrassed’ or ‘It’s hard to put myself out there,’ (that) they don’t feel like they shouldn’t go forward with the relationship. They just come to this platform. It becomes almost like just the common way to ask someone out.”

Zvonarek told The Daily they constructed the website with user privacy and safety in mind, and included a link to Section F of the University’s student responsibilities code on harassment in the standard email sent to invitees. He said the details of users’ profiles and connections are kept entirely private, even to the website developers, to preserve the anonymity of unlonely m users and their ‘sparks’.

“We don’t even know who enters,” Zvonarek said. “We don’t even know what emails are sent out or who they’re sent out to. We wanted it to completely be kind of like running on its own in a sense without us ever being able to play god and see who all the matches are.”

Since its debut, unlonely m has garnered a “non-trivial” amount of users, according to Zvonarek. He said while it has been rewarding to watch the number of users on the site grow, he believes the success of unlonely m’s launch is not just measured by its numbers.

“What we’re really proud about is that roughly a quarter of them have found closure of some sort,” Zvonarek said. “We’re not trying to say we want a million matches or something like that. We want the people who use this platform to get the closure that they seek, whether it’s matching or otherwise.”

Engineering sophomore Param Nayar spoke with The Daily about the similarity between unlonely m and Michigan Marriage Pact, another campus-wide romance platform. Created by two Stanford University students in 2017, Marriage Pact uses a lengthy and detailed survey to match users within a specific time frame. The website is now present on 86 campuses. Nayar said while he noticed similarities between the sites, he felt that unlonely m was a more earnest and productive platform.

“I think most people treat the Marriage Pact as … an amusing thing you could sign up for and don’t really expect anything to come out of it,” Nayar said. “But maybe someone might use (unlonely m) for more serious intentions.”

Taubman sophomore Neel Marathe also drew comparisons between unlonely m and Michigan Marriage Pact, but said he had concerns about unlonely m’s concept and marketing.

“The other (websites) are time-bound,” Marathe said. “The Marriage Pact only goes for a few more days. (unlonely m) is more of a social tool. So it’s meant to continually be available, which I think when you market it, it just makes it a little bit more difficult to get people interested in.”

Weinbaum said while he isn’t concerned with whether the website becomes as popular as Michigan Marriage Pact, he does care about how it impacts the campus community, even on a small scale.

“The vision is kind of like this is a perpetual platform,” Weinbaum said. “This isn’t something that ever gets viral growth or is going to grow in the way that something like Marriage Pact might. It’s kind of like a security blanket, and it’s just there for students to use.”

Daily Staff Reporter Marissa Corsi can be reached at macorsi@umich.edu.