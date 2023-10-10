For the past few days, students at the University of Michigan have been able to experience what a theoretical alien abduction might be like in an interactive, traveling exhibit created by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals’, a nonprofit that advocates for eliminating animal testing and cruelty.

PETA has been taking the exhibit, which is contained within a van, to different college campuses across the country to share their new “Abduction” virtual reality experience. The exhibit was parked out in front of Angell Hall at the University last week, leading campus community members to ask questions about the ominous van parked at the intersection of State and William Streets.

Participants who wanted to engage with the exhibit entered the van, sat in a reclining chair and had a VR headset placed over their eyes. Joseph Rondou, the volunteer administering the exhibit, described to The Michigan Daily exactly what participants are supposed to experience.

“It is an immersive virtual reality experience,” Rondou said. “In it, you’re abducted by aliens with your friends. When you wake up, you are being tested on and your friends being tested with tests similar to that of real tests that go on with primates in the state of Michigan.”

This is not PETA’s first attempt at a VR experience. Kenneth Montville, senior education projects manager at PETA, told The Daily. “Abduction” follows the other three VR experiences put on by the organization and aims to instill empathy for animals in participants.

“This idea was several years in the making,” Montville said. “We worked with VR psychologists to develop our first one, learning to use concepts like implied danger or haptic feedback and deep immersion to create an experience which will generate empathy.”

Montville said the experience is not meant to scare or traumatize participants, but rather to encourage them to understand the realities of animal testing.

“We wanted to use something that was a little more abstract, something that maybe is a little more enticing for people who aren’t necessarily immediately interested in animal issues,” Montville said. “The artistic analogy of an alien abduction was one that was really enticing to us. We took that idea and we sort of ran with it. … The participants see scenes that are inspired by real-life experiences of animals.”

Rondou echoed this sentiment. He said it can be much easier to conceptualize things like animal testing after experiencing it firsthand, like participants can do in the “Abduction” simulation.

“It’s interesting to hear and read about (animal testing), but from the perspective of an animal I think it’s just a different experience,” Rondou said.

When considering which universities to bring the exhibit to, Montville said PETA focused on connecting with students at large research institutions like the University, where animal testing is used for research.

“Students go to school at major research universities, like University of Michigan, and may never consider the fact that there are sometimes thousands of animals in laboratories on their campus,” Montville said. “They never really get to consider (animal testing) the way they might consider other animal issues.”

Engineering sophomore Amrita Prabhakar told The Daily she believes exhibits such as “Abduction” can be powerful tools to make issues like animal testing more tangible.

“I do think that it’s beneficial to allow people to actually experience what animals experience,” Prabhakar said. “Allowing people to see what goes on with animal testing can make them look for the labels on products that say not tested on animals rather than just not hearing about it.”

