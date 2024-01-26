The Yemeni Students’ Association and Students Allied for Freedom and Equality hosted a fundraising dinner, raffle and auction Wednesday night. The event treated more than 200 guests to traditional Middle Eastern food provided by local sponsors and raised money for the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, the United Humanitarian Foundation, Doctors Without Borders, YSA and SAFE.

The event was supported by local vendors including Zudo, Pali Imports, Belle Amour Scents and Yalla Detroit. These Ann Arbor shops donated sweatshirts, hijabs and other merchandise to be won in a raffle. Traditional Middle Eastern food was donated by BonDivan and Sheeba restaurants. The event raised over $6,000 for the listed charities through dinner ticket sales, raffle ticket sales and an auction.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, YSA co-President Ahmed Kaid said he planned the event to both increase support for the cause and educate people on the humanitarian aid crises in Yemen and Palestine. In a presentation before dinner, Kaid spoke about ongoing human rights violations in Yemen.

“I hope this (event will) teach some people about the crisis going on in Yemen,” Kaid said. “We hope to generate a sense of support with one another. There are a lot of people here and they are all learning.”

According to Kaid, event organizers decided to make the fundraiser a dinner and raffle to highlight Palestinian-owned businesses while raising money for their cause.

“This event offers the opportunity for us to raise a good amount of money with it being a fundraising event,” Kaid said. “We also want to showcase local businesses (in particular), local Palestinian-owned businesses who are willing to help and want to contribute.”

U-M alum Arwa Hassaballa said she was a member of YSA throughout her time in college. In an interview with The Daily, Hassabella said she joined the organization because their philanthropic efforts aligned with her values.

“I hope (people) see that they are not alone,” Hassaballa said. “There is a community on this campus that supports them, believes in their culture and there is a community that can be brought together through hard times. The most important part of this event is seeing the diversity of people that are here.”

According to Kaid, attendance was greater than expected and the dinner almost sold out of tickets. U-M alum Josiah Walker attended the event and said he was excited to see the space full of people supporting the cause.

“I think turnout was exceptionally well,” Walker said. “I expected people to come but the room is packed and there is barely any space to walk around without bumping into someone.”

Social Work student Tashfia Jilu said she was attracted by the community that the event promoted and the opportunity to take action. In an interview with The Daily, Jilu said attending the event made her feel more connected to the Palestinian cause.

“Coming to events like this helped me find community and like-minded people who support Palestine and the cease-fire,” Jilu said. “I think for me, it makes me feel like I’m doing something. I’m not just sitting at home. I am being intentional with what I’m doing with my time.”

