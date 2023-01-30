While many students at the University of Michigan often engage in activism through protesting with the local community, LSA senior Phimmasone Kym Owens took a different approach to student activism. Seeking to aid refugees living in Washtenaw County, Owens created a community garden in December of 2021 in collaboration with the Matthei Botanical Gardens and Nichols Arboretum and Jewish Family Services Ann Arbor.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Owens said the project was inspired by her experience as a refugee in the 1980s, when her family was unable to access ingredients needed for traditional cultural dishes from Laos, their home country.

“In the ’80s, globalization was not a thing,” Owens said. “The most fancy thing (you would) probably (find) in the grocery stores was cilantro. You go to the grocery store now, you see dragon fruit, you see mangoes, you see all sorts of herbs. Those were not something that was common or sold at the local grocery stores (in the ’80s).”

Owens said though international ingredients may be more easily accessible now than in the 1980s, barriers in transportation and language persist.

“When you’re a refugee, you don’t know the English language,” Owens said. “You have to have a driver’s license, all that good stuff. These are issues that haven’t really changed as far as transportation and food accessibility to the refugee community.”

After graduation, Owens said she plans to further her activism by pursuing her master’s degree at the University’s School of Social Work with a focus on refugee communities. While she is currently focusing on improving food security to ensure refugees’ basic needs are met, Owens said she plans to focus on more complex issues in the future.

“If we want to talk about other social issues, let’s cover the basics first,” Owens said. “My thinking was, ‘If I could get everybody to the table, share a meal and talk about food, we can talk about other social issues together.’”

Owens said she approached Jewish Family Services, an organization working to resettle refugees who arrive in the Ann Arbor area, to collaborate on her plan for the community garden. Owens said she also reached out to Matthaei Botanical Gardens when she learned that many funding grants required applicants to have land for their projects.

After Jeremy Moghtader, program manager of the U-M Campus Farm, heard Owens’ proposal in 2021, he told The Daily that he consulted with Anthony Kolenic, director of the Matthaei Botanical Gardens, before securing a four-year contract for a 21,000 square-foot plot of land for the Refugee Garden. Moghtader said the influx of Afghan refugees in Michigan before the summer of 2022 created an urgency to get the project started before the growing season.

“There was a large number of Afghan refugees that were coming (on) an emergency status into the United States,” Moghtader said. “The question was: Could we stand up this garden fast enough to help people have a chance to get their hands on the soil and have a pilot experience last year?”

Ivana Lopez-Espinosa, diversity, equity and inclusion manager at Matthaei Botanical Gardens (MBG), spoke to The Daily about the ways MBG’s administration provide extensive logistical support to Jewish Family Services and the Refugee Garden.

“(We check) to see when we have availability, connecting with MBG and staff to identify what spaces are open and when they’re open,” Lopez-Espinosa said. “(We are) also thinking about budgets and … time and capacity … I can help support or help navigate the logistics and preparation needed to make sure that the event can get up and running for whenever they need.”

After establishing a plot of land to use at the Campus Farm, Owens said Jewish Family Services recently obtained a three-year, $100,000 grant from the Refugee Agricultural Partnership Project to help fund the garden.

Owens said the grant will help resolve challenges similar to what the garden experienced in its pilot summer, such as a lack of volunteers, tools and supplies.

“We were fortunate that the Campus Farm donated leftovers from their plant sale,” Owens said. “We were able to have tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, things like that, available to start the garden right away. Then we (had) issues with volunteers, because this was so fresh, so brand new (and) we didn’t have the manpower to help.’’

Moghtader said the grant will allow Jewish Family Services and the Refugee Garden to offer a wider variety of services to refugee clients, including the ability for clients to sell the produce they grow on the Campus Farm.

“(Participants will) be growing food both for their own consumption and have the available opportunity (to sell the produce),” Moghtader said. “JFS has market stalls at some area farmers markets where … some of their clients have been selling crafts or things of that nature. So we’re providing the site — what they do with their produce is their own choice.”

Owens said in addition to increasing food security in the refugee community, she hopes the garden will undertake other initiatives in the future to improve refugees’ physical and mental well-being and encouraged Ann Arbor and U-M community members to get involved.

“It’s more than gardening we want to tackle,” Owens said. “We want to look at mental health as well, therapy, art and entrepreneurship. There (are) a lot of components to this program here … It takes a village to make anything work, so the more hands the better.”

Moghtader said he looks forward to working with JFS over the remaining three years of their land contract. He said the Campus Farm will continuously work to assess demand for the space and provide logistical support to the Refugee Garden.

“Our role is to collaborate with (the Refugee Garden), to provide the physical space and to provide some technical assistance on the agricultural side,” Moghtader said. “As well as to make sure that they have working infrastructure there like water, and other things they need to grow plants.”

Lopez-Espinosa said Matthaei Botanical Gardens is working to organize logistics for next summer, which will be their first summer working together with the grant money.

“A lot of what’s going on right now is setting up the internal structures to make sure that we know which staff member can support different aspects of the garden,” Lopez-Espinosa said. “So making sure we connect with our staff members during this down season time to make sure we identify who can help, support and step in, and what a potential calendar is.”

Lopez-Espinosa said she predicts their partnership with the Refugee Garden will look different this summer, in large part due to a stronger relationship and improved project organization with JFS.

“I believe we’re going to embark on a cohort model of clients, so there will be different cohorts running through agricultural programming,” Lopez-Espinosa said. “We’ll have eight weeks where we have clients go through. What would be great is that the clients by the end of the eight weeks … feel empowered to utilize the space, come back and continue gardening and harvesting throughout the season.”

Moghtader said the Campus Farm’s relationship with Owens and JFS aligns with the strategic plan of Matthaei Botanical Gardens.

The strategic plan states the mission of the Matthaei Botanical Gardens is to promote partnerships that increase sustainable practices in the natural environment. In a letter released in 2021, Kolenic expanded on the mission by outlining goals such as better incorporating the environmental priorities and practices of Indigenous communities in the Ann Arbor area and utilizing the University’s sustainability objectives.

“MBGNA is committed to catalyzing equity and justice and will continue to reckon with itself and the history of living collections to do so,” the letter read. “This strategic plan is our road map for how that commitment is turned into action; how MBGNA will continue to thoroughly examine and combat its participation in systemic injustices, and how we will co-create new ways forward with historically excluded communities through the years ahead.”

Owens said while she won’t be as involved with the project once she enters graduate school, she believes she has started a crucial conversation on the importance of food accessibility in refugee communities

As she steps away from the Refugee Garden, Owens said she’s also starting another nonprofit organization called Age to Impact with the goal of addressing ageism on the U-M campus.

“I’m trying to have ageism addressed here at the University of Michigan,” Owens said. “I’m an older, non-traditional student and I’m demanding that my education be fair and that I deserve to have an education like everybody else.”

Owens said once in graduate school, she wants to tackle the issues facing refugee communities through a policy lens, while also working to include them in discussions around legislative changes.

“I am a firm believer that the best people to make change (are) the people who the change affects,” Owens said. “So if you’re gonna make policies for refugees, you need to include your constituents. You need to include the stakeholders, you need to include the refugees and ask them, ‘what is it that will work for you?’ because they’re living it.”

