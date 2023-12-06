This article was written as part of The Michigan Daily News section’s Campus Life beat project on how campus life has changed over the years at the University of Michigan. Read other stories and listen to a podcast on the topic here.

Over the past few years, the sorority recruitment process has engrossed media users as various sororities have documented their ‘rush’ season on TikTok. However, this process and what it means to be in a sorority look different throughout the years and from school to school. So, what does sorority life at the University of Michigan look like?

As of 2023, there are 54 different Fraternity & Sorority Life chapters at the University. In 1845, the first fraternity was established on campus and, in 1879, the first sorority. Since 1879, FSL traditions have changed significantly.

Throughout the years, there have been some controversies surrounding FSL, including hazing. Most recently, in 2018, the fraternity Zeta Beta Tau removed its chapter at the University due to an investigation that found the fraternity is violating U-M fraternity policies. Other issues that have been raised by U-M administration include the issue of alcohol abuse and sexual assault within FSL. Nonetheless, many students – 12.89% of the undergraduate population – choose to partake in FSL.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, U-M alum Jenny Keil, ’86, explained what it was like to be in a sorority during her time at the University. While sorority recruitment currently takes place at the beginning of the winter semester, Keil said her sorority recruitment in the 1980s was at the beginning of the fall semester. Keil joined Delta Delta Delta (often known as Tri-Delt) when she was a freshman and remained a member until her graduation. Keil, who said most members lived in the Tri-Delt house, described the sorority’s living situation.

“Officers got first pick of living in, and if you were a senior you could petition to live out of the house, but it was very normal for members to want to live in for all three years,” Keil said. “We switched rooms every semester, so I had six different rooms with six different sets of roommates.”

Keil reflected on Tri-Delt’s traditions that she experienced as a member. On game days, she said sorority members would walk to the Big House together and sit with one fraternity during the game. However, Keil said they would meet up with several “pregame partners” beforehand. She also remembered eating with a “house mom,” who was a sorority alum living in the house.”

“Everyone ate dinner at the same time and we ate family style,” Keil said. “We had girls assigned to sit with the house mom for dinners. We would stand by our chairs and sing a blessing, then we’d sit and the busboys would put dinner on the table.”

During recruitment, Keil said FSL facilitated distinct ceremonies to welcome the new pledge classes.

“A fraternity would show up in blue blazers and ties and proceed to literally carry our new members into the house,” Keil said. “Then we had a kissing line. All the new members would line up on our staircase and each fraternity boy would give you a kiss on the cheek and say ‘Welcome to Delta Delta Delta.’ ”

Keil said her time in Tri-Delt had a big impact on her. When Keil returned to Ann Arbor in 2018, she became the Tri-Delt chapter advisor, serving as a source of guidance for the sorority.

U-M alum Debby Hannigan, ’85, was a member of Alpha Phi and spoke with The Daily about her similar experience. Hannigan said she joined Alpha Phi as a sophomore and lived in her sorority house during her junior year. She said it was also common in Alpha Phi for girls to live in the house during their sophomore and junior years.

Both Keil and Hannigan described the tradition of getting lavaliered in their respective sorority meetings.

“At chapter meetings, we would have a ceremony at least once a month where a girl had gotten ‘pinned’ or ‘lavaliered’ from a fraternity boyfriend,” Hannigan said. “In essence, it was that they were committed to each other but not yet engaged. I think from my pledge class, eight girls dated fraternity brothers and most of them are still married today.”

LSA junior Annissa Replogle, a current member of Gamma Phi Beta, spoke with The Daily about her sorority experience. Due to COVID-19, Replogle said she rushed second semester of her freshman year and lived in the house during her sophomore year. She said pledge classes are now about 40 to 60 girls, so only one class can fit in the house each year, which differs from Keil’s and Hannigan’s experiences.

On game days, Replogle said her sorority goes to a fraternity to eat breakfast foods and hang out with them before kickoff.

“(Our pregame partner usually brings) a giant speaker blaring music (to our house) and bang on our doors to wake us all up,” Replogle said. “Some people would go out into the hallway and party for a few minutes. Then, (the fraternity) would leave to go set up for the tailgates.”

Despite the changes that have occurred since Keil’s and Hannigan’s time as sorority members at the University, Keil said the lessons learned from being part of a sorority would remain the same.

“I learned to trust other young women,” Keil said. “I learned how to work through conflict in ways that preserve relationships and I formed life-long friendships.”

Daily Staff Reporter Xenia Kobori can be reached at xkobori@umich.edu.