The University of Michigan’s student-run Solar Car team has begun the World Solar Challenge, an Australia-based race for various solar-powered cars that runs between Oct. 22 and Oct. 29. The race, which covers 3,000 kilometers between Darwin, Northern Territory, and Adelaide, South Australia, will see the University’s Solar Car team compete with more than 30 other teams from universities around the world.

During the race, teams must travel as far as possible along the route until 5:00pm, when they are forced to make camp wherever they are. Throughout the journey are nine checkpoints teams must stop at to perform maintenance and check upcoming weather conditions. The team placed fourth in 2015, second in 2017 and third in 2019.

While competitors have until Oct. 29 to finish the race, the team finished in 4th place on Oct. 26. In a statement to The Michigan Daily after the race, Head Marketing Specialist Bonnie Zhu said the team was proud to have represented the University.

“We just finished in fourth place,” Zhu wrote. “It feels so great after pouring our hearts and souls into this team and car, and we are so honored to represent the University and the US in such a big global competition.”

In an interview with The Daily before the race, Will Jones, Solar Car project manager, said the World Solar Challenge, hosted every two years, is the team’s main focus.

“(World Solar Challenge) is the main event and competition for us,” Jones said. “The purpose of our team goes back to our mission statement, which is to earn victory and move the world. We’re extremely competitive and we’ve come all this way and put in all this work to hopefully come back as world champions.”

Though the World Solar Challenge began this month, Jones said the team started planning for the event in September 2022.

“We (spent) a lot of time using software design tools, finite element analysis to simulate things (and) … Carsim, a vehicle dynamics software which allows us to see how it’ll perform when we stop, start, brake (and) turn. That’s a pretty time-consuming process,” Jones said. “The design of the vehicle wrapped up sometime in February or March.”

The team then manufactured their car in partnership with Ford, General Motors and Stellantis until July. Jones said the sponsorship of larger companies was instrumental in developing their vehicle.

“Some companies will just write a check (and) other places might donate materials or time,” Jones said. “Part of our agreement with Ford is that they help us with milling our plugs that we make our mold out of. Each relationship is unique. Roush Industries (is where) we did all of our composite manufacturing at their facilities. We were the ones doing the work, but they were there making sure the work was being done correctly.”

Because of the nature of developing a solar car in only a year, Zhu emphasized they expect problems to occur. In her statement to The Daily, Zhu said an electrical issue before the race began made the team begin the race in last place.

“Luckily, we didn’t see any large issues with the car during the race,” Zhu said. “We had a devastating electrical issue during the hot lap that determined the starting order, which placed us in last place at the start. However, we were able to quickly make a repair and avoid any more problems while on the road.”

Jones said both the manufacturing process and logistics of transporting the vehicle and team to Australia were completed without extensive involvement from the University.

“We do have a faculty advisor, as well as a strong contact in the Office of Student Affairs who helps us out, but at the end of the day, for the past two months, it’s just been us (in Australia),” Jones said. “We haven’t had a University advisor or anything. The University stands back and lets us succeed or fail on our own.”

LSA sophomore Matthew Anderson said in an interview with The Daily he joined the team to apply concepts from his mathematics major.

“I was really excited by the ability to apply what I was learning in the classroom to real life,” Anderson said. “I was also really excited by the opportunity to race a car, translating the mathematics into a wheel-to-wheel race. One thing that’s great about Solar Car is you can always get more out of it. If you want to seize an opportunity, there’s an opportunity for you to seize.”

The team will be only one of two United States universities competing in the race this year, alongside the University of Minnesota. If either of the teams had won, they would have been the first American University to win the World Solar Challenge. Jones said the team’s timeline for planning their project puts them at a disadvantage with international universities.

“The primary competition is from Europe,” Jones said. “There are several excellent teams. They have a different structure: They’ll take a full year and a half off from studies just to build the vehicle. It puts us at a disadvantage, but I think it also helps us to get more creative.”

While the team placed fourth again this year, Jones said the competition also offers an opportunity to learn from other competitors.

“For a lot of us, we’re extremely hungry and competitive and we want to win,” Jones said. “That drives a lot. I think the World Solar Challenge is a place where students from all over the world push each other to be better through competition (and) it’s extremely innovative, and all that, I think, makes it a great place to learn as well.”

