The University of Michigan Museum of Natural History opened the “UN/EARTH” exhibit, an experimental gallery on March 17. The gallery is the culmination of a collaborative effort between the U-M Department of Physics, the Sanford Underground Research Facility and Black Hills State University. The exhibit features the work of Gina Gibson, coordinator of the Sanford Underground Research Facility artist-in-residence program, which combines science and art into one cohesive display.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Gibson said the exhibit was inspired by both the former Homestake Gold Mine in Lead, S.D., and LUX-ZEPLIN, an ongoing dark matter detection experiment in the same location. Gibson said the evolution of the location inspired her creative process.

“I was really intentional about trying to have things that threaded through the work visually and would also be symbolic,” Gibson said. “You’ll see many times I used gold that transitions to copper, which represents the newer science being done as it (was used) in the experiment, as a shift in perspective about how this space should be used.”

The history behind the land expands beyond 19th-century mining ventures. SURF currently occupies a section of the Black Hills, an area of 1.2 million acres spanning across South Dakota and Wyoming that is sacred to the Lakota People. Although the Homestake Mine closed in 2002, mining remains a persistent problem in the Black Hills, and the Lakota continue to fight against its adverse effects on them and the land. Gibson said she tried to visualize the complex history of the location to respect the land’s connections to the Lakota.

“If you look at the exhibition, you see that there is a history of gold mining in the same location. That is complex because this is also a sacred space,” Gibson said. “There is complexity, and so I was really trying to be respectful of the indigenous roots here.”

Although the exhibit is focused around Gibson and her work as SURF’s first artist-in-residence, the museum also included scientific context behind the LUX-ZEPLIN experiment. Alison Campbell, graphic designer and collections assistant for the Exhibits team at the museum, told The Daily that “UN/EARTH” was an unconventional exhibit for a science museum.

“This is sort of our first art show in this museum space,” Campbell said. “Even in a space called an ‘experimental gallery’, people expect a certain level of us explaining things. We have had visitors and people who like an art show inside a science museum, but then there are people who want more information.”

Following discussions with Bjoern Penning, principal investigator in the LUX-ZEPLIN experiment and associate physics professor, the museum began working closely with Penning in 2022 to provide more scientific background in the exhibit.

In an interview with The Daily, Penning said the collaboration for the exhibit was born out of a National Science Foundation grant proposal he wrote to create an outreach opportunity for the LUX-ZEPLIN experiment.

“I encountered Professor Gibson before, and I was struck by her art and how well it matches our experiment,” Penning said. “Although we didn’t get the grant, the idea was so great and so well received…I talked to the museum, the physics department and Gibson, and everyone involved in the underground lab got very excited. So, I initiated it and then actively helped from the first day to bring it to the university.”

Rackham student Harvey Birch works on the LUX-ZEPLIN experiment on-site in South Dakota. In an interview with The Daily, Birch said he saw Gibson’s work as a new way to conceptualize what the researchers were trying to achieve.

“A lot of the time as physicists, you surround yourself with other physicists. You don’t really get to one’s interpretation of the work that we do,” Birch said. “So it’s interesting to see that outside eye. But to take Gina’s artistic take on LZ and further apply that to what we do was a really cool way to visualize it.”

Gibson said while art and science may seem like distinct disciplines, she wants to foster stronger connections between the two based on their shared values of curiosity and creativity.

“For me, one of the important things with the goal of the (artist-in-residence) program as the coordinator and for myself as an individual is that I want to be at a level high enough professionally that these physicists are at,” Gibson said. “As soon as people start to talk to each other and realize that they are both experts in what they do, you sit down and, if nothing else, you know that you’re talking to somebody that loves what they do and more importantly, understands what they do.”

