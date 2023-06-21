Students and faculty from across the University of Michigan met Thursday and Friday at the Michigan League Grand Ballroom for the 2023 Juneteenth symposium. This year’s theme was “Systems Check: Exploring Structural Solutions to Systemic Racism” and featured programming including breakout sessions, discussion panels, film screenings and keynote speakers, all with the intention of educating attendees about systemic racism within educational and governmental institutions.

Observed annually on June 19, Juneteenth is a federal holiday that celebrates the emancipation of enslaved people. The holiday was first observed in 1865, when news of Abraham Lincoln’s 1862 Emancipation Proclamation reached Galveston, Texas, at the end of the Civil War. Although Lincoln’s proclamation had been signed years prior, Juneteenth recognizes the true end of slavery in the last state to allow the practice.

John Rodriguez, a strategic communications manager with the Provost’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion office, told The Michigan Daily the University began the annual symposium in 2021, after President Joe Biden signed a bill recognizing Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

“What really changed the perspective of the University was when (Juneteenth) became a national holiday,” Rodriguez said. “The first time the University celebrated was with the Women of Color Task Force … The second year, we continued that partnership and continued to add on other units.”

Rodriguez said the event aimed to highlight how systemic racism impact the life experiences of people of Color in a variety of ways.

“We started with thinking about education, or voting rights, or even housing discrimination,” Rodriguez said. “You can look and track how racism has impacted the development of these types of systems. So the idea with the theme is how are these things persistent in our every day.”

The event opened with a panel on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in higher education featuring representatives from DEI offices at Michigan State University, Central Michigan University and the University of Michigan. The panel was led by Sloane Campbell, rising LSA senior and mass communications chair of the University’s Black Student Union. Campbell asked the panel questions about the role of chief diversity officers on campus and said she believes the University should allocate more resources to alleviating the struggles of Black students on campus.

“It has become more clear and easily identifiable how our campuses are a microcosm of our society,” Campbell said. “It would be a true fault within our system not to focus on the struggles of Black students and people surrounding them.”

The event continued Thursday afternoon with back-to-back breakout panels titled “Understanding and Addressing the Impact of Housing Discrimination in the Black Community” and “Fighting the Voter Suppression Crisis in America.”

On Friday, the second day of the symposium opened with a multifaith prayer breakfast at Palmer Commons. Following the service, attendees returned to the Michigan League for a third breakout session entitled “Mind the Gap: Addressing Systemic Racism Across the Education Continuum.”

The Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Department presented its own set of speakers at the event Friday afternoon. The event featured Black professionals, entrepreneurs and leaders in the tech industry. Michigan’s Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, an EECS department alum, said in a speech at the event that the work of U-M students, especially students of Color, give him hope for the future.

“It was here that I realized I could use my training as an engineer to improve the lives of people I grew up with on the east side of Detroit,” Gilchrist said. “We have a lot of work to do, but the students at the University of Michigan give me hope.”

The event’s keynote speaker, Dr. Eddie Glaude Jr., chair of Princeton University’s African American Studies Department and political commentator, concluded the discussions Friday afternoon with an address about the significance of Juneteenth, the history of systemic racism and his own studies on the Black experience in America.

“Juneteenth is a moment in which we come to understand the significance of delayed freedom,” Glaude said. “Juneteenth is not just a holiday for Black people. It’s an occasion for this country to reflect on its failed promises.”

The event concluded Friday evening with a double film feature at the State Street Theater presenting “One Night in Miami” and “I Am Not Your Negro.” The University’s Juneteenth Committee also tabled and hosted an event at the Kidzone of Ann Arbor’s annual Top of the Park festival.

