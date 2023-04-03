More than 500 attendees from across the world gathered in the Michigan Union to participate in the Global Surgical Innovation Conference Saturday morning. The University of Michigan’s chapter of Global Surgery Student Alliance, an organization dedicated to educating undergraduates about global health care inequalities, hosted the conference, which featured speakers with expertise in surgery.

Though the global conference’s host is typically a medical school, this weekend marked the first time U-M GSSA was selected to host the event. Only five of the approximately 70 GSSA chapters are undergraduate chapters, including U-M. In an interview with The Michigan Daily, GSSA President Noor Alesawy explained the benefits Ann Arbor offers as a host city.

“Ann Arbor is a hub for innovation,” Alesawy said. “I can see that in every single college at University of Michigan. … It’s become a culture within the departments: How can we innovate? How can we make this better?”

Jina Patel, GSSA director of marketing, spoke with The Daily about how the event was successfully marketed to students around the United States and all around the world through social media and their website.

“We have a lot of students obviously from the University of Michigan, also from other schools in Michigan, such as Michigan State University,” Patel said. “We also have … people from Harvard, people from Illinois, people internationally from China as well as India. It’s mind blowing that these people have all united in Ann Arbor to work towards the common goal.”

University President Santa Ono welcomed attendees to the conference along with Alesawy. Alesawy spoke on the accessibility of the global surgery field, saying the field aims to promote sustainability and equity across the globe.

“We encourage students from all backgrounds (and) all professions to get involved in global surgery because … they can all come together to make a sustainable difference in the world with global surgery and make it more equitable in places around the world that are underserved and don’t have access to surgical care,” Alesawy said.

The morning session of the conference featured panels, keynote speakers, breakout sessions and networking opportunities. The events focused on discussing problems in global surgery and the importance of collaboration and mentorship between professions.

Patel said one of the conference’s strongest points was its opportunity for networking and collaboration.

“I think it’s super important because this is the first time that undergrads have been able to be so close to surgeons who are leaders in the field of global surgery,” Patel said. “We have so many resources at the University of Michigan, but it’s difficult for undergrads to know where to turn. The goal of this conference is for us all to collaborate, so opening up this space for everybody to collaborate … (helps) us make really great progress in global surgery.”

GSSA Vice President Brody Mayoras also spoke with The Daily on how the goals of the conference were to prioritize student experiences and build connections between attendees.

“The main overarching goals were just to … expand people’s comfortability with global surgery and allow people to see themselves as physicians in the field,” Mayoras said. “We want to demystify a lot of what surgery is and help to build connections between undergrads, medical students, residents and attendings — everyone is here to help.”

LSA sophomore Katherine Hankes attended the event and told The Daily about her experience speaking with leaders in the field of global surgery as a pre-medical student.

“There was an analogy to hiking up a mountain top and taking a switchback path, or sometimes you were 90 degrees away from your goal,” Hankes said. “Similarly, I came into this conference with a goal in mind to learn about new science innovations, but I really came away with the message that it’s so important to find collaborators and to lean on different peoples’ strengths and areas of expertise, to forward your own learning, and to make sure that the innovations that you come up with are sustainable, accessible and are appropriate for people in all different contexts.”

