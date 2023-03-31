The Michigan Daily’s Campus Life Beat organized an interactive map of places to visit throughout campus and Ann Arbor, along with important traditions to participate in before graduating. Find the rest of the project here.

Whether it’s a Friday night in Yost Ice Arena, a Sunday afternoon in the Crisler Center or a game day at the Big House, University of Michigan sporting events always draw an audience. Regardless of the team’s success at the time, it’s the crowd that creates the game day memories that last well beyond a student’s four years at the University. Tradition is what makes Michigan, Michigan.

For Ann Arbor residents and U-M students, tailgating is a key part of the Michigan football experience. As the sun rises on a home game day, tailgates pop up all over the city as fans gather to prepare for the day ahead. Kicking off the gameday schedule, the Michigan Marching Band begins its 20-minute pre-game march down Hoover Avenue to the Big House as game time nears, followed by a sea of fans in maize and blue.

Prior to kickoff, “We are the best university in the world” rings throughout the stadium. Over 100,000 fans listen to U-M alum James Earl Jones narrate the pre-game hype video that debuted in 2017.

One of the most notable Michigan football traditions is the Go Blue Banner, a tradition that began in 1962. As the football players and coaching staff take the field, they leap to touch the banner for good luck as the marching band plays the 1898 Michigan fight song “The Victors.”

Throughout the game, Big House attendees experience several U-M traditions, whether it’s “The Victors” playing after every point scored, the reporting of Slippery Rock University’s football score — a tradition for the Big House’s out-of-town score reports since 1959 — or watching students race a 100-yard dash for a cash prize. This past 2022 football season, the Big House saw the emergence of, hopefully, a new tradition: Victor the Frisbee Dog, who performs on the field for attendees, catching almost every frisbee that comes his way.

Toward the end of the third quarter, the song “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers energizes the stadium, a tradition stemming from a 2016 game against Wisconsin. Now, the song is a staple at every single home game, creating moments of remarkable unity as fans sing along.

More recently, another song has become a fan favorite in the stadium: Endor’s “Pump It Up.” Originally a favorite in the team’s weight room, the song is now among the many U-M anthems that bond fans in the Big House and beyond.

One key tradition at most larger sporting events, including football games, is the “Blues Brothers Dance.” As the band plays the familiar tune, attendees get on their feet to perform the choreographed dance, pumping their fists and dancing collectively. The tradition originated at Yost Ice Arena during the 2008-09 hockey season, initiated by a group of student fans. Information sophomore Tommy Jopich told The Michigan Daily the dance is one of his favorite U-M game day traditions.

“I feel like that’s when everyone who really cares about the game is still there and has all the chants memorized … and we’re all doing the motions in unison … it feels like a big community at that time,” Jopich said.

Fans pour out of the stadium at the end of the football game, heading home for their personal post-game traditions.

“I know it’s a tradition for me and probably a lot of other people,” Jopich said. “But a nice post-game meal and nap is just really wonderful.”

Michigan hockey

Although many U-M sporting event traditions overlap — chanting “Go Blue” and singing “The Victors” are common at the competitions of most U-M sporting events — Yost Ice Arena boasts a unique atmosphere of its own.

According to LSA junior Matthew Zhou, one interesting Michigan hockey tradition that occurs before the beginning of the game is the booing of the referees.

“I think one of the big ones at first is we always boo the refs when they first step on the ice, no matter if they’re helping us or hurting us that game,” Zhou told The Daily.

Zhou said he is part of a group within Children of Yost, or the Michigan hockey student section, historically called the cowbell crew. The crew leads over 600 students in the student section during games to help the team be successful.

“Coming from a high school where school spirit didn’t exist, it’s really amazing to be at a place where everyone is really passionate about sports teams (and) about the University as a whole,” Zhou said. “It’s just fun watching good teams succeed.”

According to Zhou, one unique identity of Michigan hockey is having crazy chants, some rumored to be too vulgar for TV broadcasts, such as the penalty box chant. To Zhou, another well-known tradition is the goal count chant.

“Michigan has one of the oldest college hockey teams in America,” Zhou said. “You’ve seen success throughout its history too. Good teams bring out passionate fans, especially when their students (are) going to be rowdy. That Michigan tradition, just from its old successful program, really comes out.”

Other Michigan hockey traditions include the singing of the Canadian national anthem “O Canada” 10 minutes before puck drop and an acapella round of the Blues Brothers Dance. Additionally, kids invited to attend the game and sit on the Zambonis are encouraged by the student section to throw their socks onto the ice. For Zhou, passion and spirit are what make Michigan hockey traditions unique.

“Being able to show school spirit, not only to the non-students at Yost but to other people across America, is really cool,” Zhou said. “It shows that there’s an institution that we care about deeply and being able to show that while watching our teams do well is something that I really enjoy.”

Michigan basketball

Michigan basketball sports its own dedicated and zealous student section — the Maize Rage. Though the Maize Rage also participates in various other sporting events, it’s primarily associated with Michigan basketball and is the only student section affiliated with the athletic department.

Zach Linfield, Kinesiology senior and designated Maize Rage “Superfan,” which is an official representative of the Maize Rage to U-M students, told The Daily his job is to coordinate with the seven-person executive board to help lead the student section during games. Linfield said he helps begin chants and encourages students to be as loud as possible.

“Our job is to make (the Crisler Center) an intimidating environment for the opponents to play in and to rally behind our guys,” Linfield said.

Aside from the typical songs and chants that characterize a U-M sporting event, Linfield said he enjoys traditions that involve both the team and the student section.

“At games this year, we really enjoy the tradition (where), after warmups (when) the basketball team is about to go to the locker room for the last time before coming out for intros, the team … makes a big loop around through the student section,” Linfield said. “They all high-five the students, which we really enjoyed because it makes (students) feel more included with them.”

Linfield said he felt game day traditions are important because it makes a school individualistic and makes a game day atmosphere creative. He elaborated on a more unique tradition where Maize Rage President Gino Assenmacher plays Rock, Paper, Scissors with a player on the team.

“(It’s) a relatively new tradition,” Linfield said. “Our president Gino plays Rock, Paper, Scissors with one of the players. In the last two years, it’s been Jace Howard. We do that during warm-ups for every single game and we’ve kept track of who wins the Rock, Paper, Scissors every season.”

Linfield said he feels the Maize Rage has done a good job of making students at games feel like a collective, rather than individuals. Linfield said being in the student section for Michigan basketball games is a unique and special experience where students can feel constantly involved and invested in the game.

“It’s that feeling of knowing you’re around people that carry the same ideals and the same love for the team that you’ve grown throughout the years,” Linfield said. “It’s the buy-in from the students (that is so special).”

Outside of the sports themselves, the University Athletic Department has a history filled with enduring traditions and strong camaraderie. U-M sports teams and fans create an atmosphere for all to enjoy.

“Being in the student section is really awesome because I feel a part of a big community and I feel a sense of pride towards the school,” Jopich said. “Despite (the University) being a really large school of 40,000 students, I always find someone I know and I didn’t expect to see and that brings in that giant community and makes it feel even closer to home.”

Daily Staff Reporter Natalie Anderson can be reached at nateand@umich.edu.