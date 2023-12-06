This article was written as part of The Michigan Daily News section’s Campus Life beat project on how campus life has changed over the years at the University of Michigan. Read other stories and listen to a podcast on the topic here.

The first-ever University of Michigan football game occurred over 140 years ago on May 30, 1879, against Racine College. The Michigan Daily sat down to investigate how the renovation of the Big House and new generations of students have impacted what a game day looks like since 1879 and how sports culture has changed at the University over time.

The Big House is often known for the first part of its name: its size. The stadium – the largest football stadium in the United States – has stood in Ann Arbor for almost 100 years and currently holds a maximum capacity of 107,601 spectators. Since 1927, the Wolverines have been playing in Michigan Stadium. Before then, however, the team played at Ferry Field, which had a capacity of 40,000 spectators and is now the location of Yost Ice Arena.

The Big House has changed form over the years. Most recently, the University put in $41 million dollars into renovating the U-M football stadium. At the Big House, this budget went towards renovations such as wider scoreboards, a new sound system and new stadium lights. This renovation was completed after the past football season and fans were able to enjoy these upgrades for the current season.

Since the beginning of the U-M football program and those first practices at Ferry Field, the Wolverines have won 44 conference championships and nine national championships, most recently in 1997.

In an interview with The Daily, LSA junior Asha Mohapatra explained what a typical football game day looks like for a U-M student in 2023. She said game days are her favorite part of the fall semester. If kick-off is at noon, Mohapatra said she wakes up at the crack of dawn — around 7 a.m. — to make breakfast with her roommates and pick out a perfectly curated maize and blue ‘fit’.

“There’s just something about the noon games,” Mohapatra said. “It’s classic.”

One element of game days for current students like Mohapatra that defines an experience in the Big House includes the music, or more specifically, the playing of “Mr. Brightside.” The song was first played through the Big House speakers on Oct. 1, 2016, when the Wolverines played the University of Wisconsin. Though the song was not played again during the 2016 season, it returned for the first home game of the 2017 football season, and the song became a crowd-pleaser. Since then, “Mr. Brightside” has been played at every U-M football home game except for the 2020 season due to the closing of the Big House to spectators during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before she takes her place in the stands, Mohapatra said she joins some of her sorority sisters from the U-M chapter of Sigma Kappa and other friends to hop between different fraternity tailgates for several hours before making her way to the Big House for the game.

50 years before Mohapatra ever entered the stadium, U-M alum Dennis Hussey, ’76, used to regularly attend Michigan football games too — though his game day ritual looked a little different. In an interview with The Daily, Hussey said there weren’t a lot of ‘pre-game’ activities. He said students would wake up, do school work, go to the game and then celebrate with friends immediately afterward and well into the night.

“There were some pregame gatherings, but typically the celebrations happened after the game,” Hussey said. “In some sense, game day was like any weekend day. I might get 30 minutes extra sleep, but my day always started relatively early. I might even sneak in a few minutes of studying before the game. Games were typically an afternoon affair while celebrations and letting off steam (were) evening events.”

But some things haven’t changed. Hussey said student fans would still put on a variety of U-M-branded jerseys or sweatshirts, or otherwise cover themselves in as much maize and blue attire as possible to show off their school spirit. For later games in the season, Hussey said spectators and students would often bundle up in on-theme coats, gloves and hats to keep warm while they cheered from the stands.

Hussey said football Saturdays have always been a beloved tradition in Ann Arbor and will forever be a place where memories are made for current students and U-M alumni alike. While morning routines and game day attire may change through generations of students, the love and camaraderie for game days at the University remain the same.

U-M alum Scott Metcalf, ‘87, said he holds Michigan football season tickets and still regularly attends the games. He has a daughter who is a senior at the University and is a part of the Michigan Marching Band. In an interview with The Daily, Metcalf said nothing has really changed in terms of where the student section sits or where the band sits from his time as a student, but he has noticed minor differences between then and now.

“The environment in the stadium is a little bit different, where (now) you got some guy with a microphone on the field teaching you to cheer and there’s a dog … catching a frisbee,” Metcalf said.

While one’s game day might look different over the years, the University still seems like a ‘football’ school for many current students and alumni.

“Even though the traditions have changed slightly over time, Saturday was always a day to relax and enjoy and celebrate Michigan football,” Hussey said.

Daily Staff Reporter Alexis Spector and Xenia Kobori can be reached at alexissp@umich.edu and xkobori@umich.edu.