Since its opening in 2014, the Maize and Blue Cupboard has ensured countless University of Michigan community members have access to healthy food and the resources to prepare it, no matter their financial circumstances.

The Cupboard offers fresh produce, canned foods and meat products in addition to pots, pans and other cooking and dining utensils. Anyone with a valid U-M ID can take an unlimited amount of food free of charge from the Cupboard, which is located at the Betsy Barbour Residence Hall. The Cupboard is open six days a week, though the hours of operation vary from day to day.

Kelly O’Mara has worked as the program manager of the Maize and Blue Cupboard for the past two years. In an interview with The Michigan Daily, O’Mara said she believes the organization’s work is necessary for ensuring community well-being.

“I think anything is difficult when you’re hungry,” O’Mara said. “Being able to take that worry off of someone’s plate, it’s just a great service to provide.”

Founded by students, the Maize and Blue Cupboard began as a pop-up at locations across campus before finding its permanent home in April 2019 in Betsy Barbour. The organization also offers food distribution on North Campus every other Wednesday and emergency food bag pickup in various locations, which can be found on their updated Facebook page, across campus.

Though the pandemic reduced business operations for the Maize and Blue Cupboard while students were mostly taking virtual classes, O’Mara said the organization has seen an influx of shoppers in recent months as students have settled back onto campus.

“Right now we’re seeing about 700 shoppers a week, which is averaging around 2,800 visits per month,” O’Mara said. “We’re going through about 7,000 pounds of food per week.”

The Maize and Blue Cupboard’s supply of food is primarily provided by community partners like Food Gatherers, Michigan Dining, Food Recovery Network and the U-M Campus Farm. The organization currently has eight student staff members who regularly volunteer to help the Cupboard run smoothly. The Cupboard relies on volunteers to staff it during its hours of operations, welcoming anyone in the community to come help out as often as possible. O’Mara added that the team is always grateful for volunteers and community support.

“We are not able to accomplish our work without a little help from the community,” O’Mara says. “We have volunteers help us during all of our distribution hours, during all of our deliveries. As we’re unloading 4,000 pounds of food we need … a lot of people to help us.”

LSA senior Jason Seekamp told The Daily he volunteers for the Maize and Blue Cupboard as a way to give back to his community.

“It’s kind of unique in that it’s a service opportunity offered by the University that has a direct impact on the U of M community,” Seekamp said. “I think accessibility-wise, they do a really good job. From my understanding, anybody who wants to use the Cupboard can for any reason — there’s no sort of stipulation.”

30% of students at the University struggle with food insecurity, making a resource like the Maize and Blue Cupboard invaluable to the campus community. The Cupboard accepts all visitors with a valid ID card during its business hours, making its services open to U-M staff and faculty as well as students.

LSA senior Pramith Senaratne told The Daily the Maize and Blue Cupboard is a great addition to the community.

“I personally did not know about it until I volunteered there and it might be the case for other people too,” Senaratne said. “I think it has a very positive impact on campus in general and it’s something that’s very important for students and also any members of the campus community.”

Daily Contributor Maanasa Bommineni can be reached at maanasab@umich.edu.