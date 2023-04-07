One of the most popular ways to get involved in athletics and stay active at the University of Michigan is to participate in club sports. The University currently houses 30 club sports teams, allowing students to continue developing athletic talents in college without fully committing to a varsity sport.

As opposed to intramural sports teams, club sports teams tend to require a larger commitment and are generally more competitive. For example, club sports teams practice multiple times a week and often compete in national tournaments, while intramural teams offer weekly matches rather than holding practice. Club sports also rely on a larger budget to fund expenses from travel equipment and uniforms. Some of this money is provided by Recreational Sports, which allocates a fixed amount of funds to be divided among different club sports.

But one thing that makes the lives of some club sport athletes difficult is late-night practices, with some ending as late as 1 a.m.

LSA senior Emma Workman, a member of the club lacrosse team, told The Michigan Daily she was initially surprised at the late practice times when she joined the team as a freshman.

“At the info meeting, we thought it was a joke when they were like, ‘disclaimer, we’re gonna be practicing until 1 a.m. some nights,’ ” Workman said. “Then when it actually happened, it definitely took some getting used to playing-wise.”

Emily Barkes, Engineering sophomore and member of both the women’s club soccer and rugby teams, told The Daily about how late practices make it difficult for students to make it to practice and keep up high energy levels. She spoke about her experience attending rugby practices that run late into the night and into the early morning.

“Everyone is just so exhausted and most of the time we have to end early anyways just because everyone’s tired,” Barkes said. “Then, a lot of times, people can’t always make it because they have homework due at (midnight) or (have) an early morning class, so they don’t want to come.”

Workman said late practices are affecting turnout for the club women’s lacrosse team as well.

“This year, it’s been pretty sparse in attendance,” Workman said. “It’s hard to get stuff done when people aren’t showing up. … If you’re missing five people, that’s a big difference.”

The late practices also raise concerns about academic performance, according to Barkes. She spoke on how many club sports athletes are met with the difficult decision between getting enough sleep and attending their classes.

“I have a 9 a.m. lecture that I’ve just started skipping because I’m just too tired,” Barkes said. “It’s hard to balance because like, soccer is something that brings us joy, but school is what we’re here to do.”

Emma Curran, LSA senior on the club softball team, told The Daily though she tries to avoid scheduling early morning classes to accommodate for late practices, not everyone has that luxury depending on their major and the classes they need to take.

“I chose later classes partially because I did know that I was always going to have this conflict every year,” Curran said. “A lot of students, I feel like, can’t make their schedule around having that late of a practice if there’s a class that they need to take that’s only offered in the morning.”

The University recently announced a new residence hall is set to be built on Elbel Field, raising concerns among student athletes that currently use the field as a practice space. Following the hall’s constructions, less field space will be available for club practices.

Josh Joyce, Business graduate student, fifth-year athlete on the men’s club rowing team and president of the Club Sports Council, told The Daily he has growing concerns about space for club sports teams on the U-M campus.

“The problem … with facilities is going to get even worse next year if nothing is done because there’s going to be only really Mitchell Field available for club sports teams, (intramural) sports and a bunch of other (sports) rentals,” Joyce said.

Joyce said club practices will continue to be scheduled later due to a lack of available facility space.

“Ideally we don’t want clubs practicing that late, but due to the facility availability that we have, that is really the only option if they want an on-campus facility,” Joyce said.

Josh Palmer, program manager of club sports, told The Daily he is working alongside other club sports staff to reduce this problem for athletes. Palmer said he remains optimistic that club sports will retain sufficient space for practicing despite the construction on Elbel Field.

“We have four clubs that use Elbel Field,” Palmer said. “The fact that we’re losing that field space is really a challenge, but we don’t have any regent-approved contingency plans for additional field space at this time.”

Because they practice in their own facilities, varsity athletic teams, in contrast, will not need to renegotiate field space for practices as construction begins on Elbel Field.

George Janke, member of the Club Sports Council and captain of the men’s rugby team, told The Daily he believes sharing spaces owned by the University Athletic Department with club sports when they aren’t in use could be a solution to limited practice spaces.

“The University should let the entire student body use (fields reserved for varsity sports) a lot more than they are doing,” Janke said. “If you let club sports teams use those other fields, I think that would solve the issue.”

According to a Club Sports Council fact sheet obtained by The Michigan Daily, of the total club sports annual budget of $1.4 million, the University only directly funds about 6% — or $88,000. The per-team allocation from U-M Recreational Sports is $500 per semester, meaning the majority of expenses for club sports teams must be paid for by fundraising efforts or out of the athletes’ pockets.

From his experience serving on the council, Joyce said he saw inequities in club sport access resulting from the financial burden on club sports athletes. According to surveys also published in the Club Sports Council fact sheet, most athletes identify as white and come from wealthy families.

“We think that there’s a reason for that, because you have to pay so much money to participate in (club sports),” Joyce said. “For my club, for example, dues can be upwards of $2,000, and that’s just for the rowing team. For other teams, it can be much higher.”

Additionally, due to the lack of funding for club sports, members of the Club Sports Council say they worry the lack and quality of transportation afforded to them puts students at risk. Though paying for U-M vans is often the cheapest option available to club sports teams that need to travel great distances for competitions, Joyce said he and the board believe the vans may be unsafe.

“These are long trips that are going to be driven by students whose job is not to drive,” Joyce said. “They’re usually coming from a race or event so, you know, they’re tired. What we would like to see is a dedicated bus line for student organizations from the University, which would decrease the cost of renting a bus from a charter company, which is prohibitively expensive and also increase safety.”

Despite the challenges club sports teams face, members spoke on positive changes being made for the teams as well.

Kinesiology sophomore Jack Glen, president of the club ice hockey team, told The Daily though both the men’s and women’s club ice hockey team has had to pay for ice time at Yost Ice Arena in years past, changes were made this year to alleviate some of that financial burden.

“This year President Ono took on the bill for the club hockey teams, both the men and women’s Yost ice bill, which was pretty awesome,” Glen says. “It was like $25,000, so there’s a nice presidential donation.”

Though members of the Club Sports Council recognize the positive aspects of their experience in club sports, Janke said they are still committed to addressing practice space and inequity issues in the future.

“I’d really like to see change,” Janke said. “I’d like to see (the University) actually back up the values (of wellness and DEI) and try to help, so students can be a part of great clubs that do make a significant positive impact in our lives.”

Palmer said the staff at U-M Recreational Sports will continue to work with students toward these goals and is optimistic for the future.

“I know that our club sport officers in the council are certainly becoming great student advocates to try to make the club sports program stronger and more available for more students,” Palmer said. “I’m excited to see the future of both RecSports and club sports as we move forward.”

Daily News Contributor Laura Hurlburt can be reached at laurhurl@umich.edu.