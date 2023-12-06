As 2023 draws to a close, freshmen at the University of Michigan have already made it through a full semester, starting off with a multiple day IT outage, and coming to a close following a three-peat victory in the Big House against The Ohio State University football team.

In keeping with our annual tradition, The Michigan Daily sent a survey to the entire class of 2027, asking about everything from dorm life to dietary preferences. Of the 685 freshmen who responded, here are the results:

Wi-Fi Woes

In addition to the usual first-day stressors of finding classrooms and navigating campus for the first time, this year’s freshman class had to do it all without Wi-Fi. A campus-wide IT outage left students unable to view course information on Canvas, check classroom locations or connect to the internet on campus for several days.

A majority of respondents resorted to using their mobile data during the outage, while others made trips to local coffee shops or public libraries.

LSA freshman Giselle Sesi, who lives on campus, recalled visiting a packed Panera Bread location near Central Campus on her very first day at college.

“Almost every table and seat was taken,” Sesi said. “So I just had to ask a random person to sit by them just so I could get assignments done or access the syllabi. It was really stressful because I had never been away from home before, and then not having Wi-Fi to do any of my work made it harder.”

Dorm, Dine, and Dash

A central aspect of many students’ freshman experience is living in the dorms. Year after year, residents of the West Quad, South Quad and Alice Lloyd Residence Halls are among the happiest with their dorm placement. The opposite is traditionally true for the residence halls located on North Campus, and those living in the Mary Markley Residence Hall.

When it comes to the dining halls which may or may not be attached to their dorms, freshmen tend to stay loyal.

Excluding Markley, residents of the Hill Neighborhood overwhelmingly reported eating primarily at Mosher-Jordan Residence Hall. South Quad residents are the most loyal to their home dining hall, with an overwhelming majority choosing it as their primary eatery.

Though LSA freshman Peyton Ng wouldn’t say she loves everything about living in Markley, she told The Daily the dining hall is one of the few highlights.

“It’s really homey,” Ng said. “The make-your-own burgers and pizza stations are really good. It’s the one thing I think that Markley has that’s good over the rest of the dorm.”

Forty-seven percent of Markley respondents seem to agree with Ng. And despite living right next to Mosher-Jordan, 15% of Alice Lloyd respondents said they primarily dine at Markley.

On the other hand, despite being pretty far removed from the rest of Central Campus, 70% of respondents in Oxford Residence Hall said they were willing to make the trek to other dining halls to avoid eating at their home base — Twigs at Oxford.

Diet Diversity

Whether by choice or by involuntary, many students find themselves swiping into dining halls, desperately searching for any option that will accommodate their dietary restrictions. Some dining halls aim to accommodate such students with specific stations: South Quad Dining Hall has dedicated Halal and Kosher food stations, while it and several others boast a plant-based selection at 24 Carrots.

Vegetarian freshmen reported feeling the most supported by dining halls, more so than respondents who followed keto, paleo, dairy-free or gluten-free diets.

LSA freshman Gigi Gondoly, who has been vegan for six years, said her experience in the dining halls has been generally positive, if a little different from what she’s used to eating at home. Gondoly pointed to the dining halls’ tendencies to use soy- and gluten-based protein rather than alternatives that try to replicate the taste of meat.

“It’s not too bad. All the food has been pretty good so far,” Gondoly said. “It’s a lot of tofu and tempeh, which is good. But at home, I’m used to things like Beyond Meat, which is maybe not as healthy but it definitely, in my opinion, tastes a little bit better.”

Sexile Percentile

One inevitability of sharing a living space is taking measures to ensure you can have some privacy — for a variety of reasons. Being “sexiled” refers to being banished from a shared dorm room by a roommate so they can engage in sexual activity. Oxford, South Quad and Markley respondents reported the most cases of sexiling their roommates and of being sexiled.

No respondents living in the Stockwell Residence Hall reported sexiling or having sexiled their roommate — likely due in part to Stockwell's abundance of single rooms.

LSA freshman Ben Hunter, a West Quad resident, told The Daily he has both been sexiled by his roommate and been the one to do the sexiling. He said he believes communication and understanding go a long way in these conversations.

“There’s been times where I’ll just sleep at a friend’s dorm for the night,” Hunter said. “You have two people living in a room and there are times where, not even with just being sexiled, where one person just needs the room to (themselves). I feel like that’s the reality of (living with a roommate). An emphasis on communication with your roommate, I think that’s key.”

LGBTQ+ Living

More U.S. adults identify as LGBTQ+ than ever before, with one in five Gen Z Americans self-identifying as Queer in a 2022 Gallup poll. The University was named “Best of the Best” by Campus Pride for its commitment to fostering an inclusive, welcoming and safe environment for LGBTQ+ students, faculty and staff. In The Daily’s class of 2027 survey, their are a variety of sexual identities represented in each dorm.

In East Quad, the majority of respondents identified as a part of the LGBTQ+ community, with the highest percentage — over 10% — identifying as bisexual. In Alice Lloyd, over 20% of respondents identified as bisexual as well.

LSA freshman Ari Hoffman spoke to The Daily about their experience living in the Residential College in East Quad as a Queer student.

“I’ve met so many not only incredibly intelligent, but compassionate, kind people,” Hoffman said. “I’ve definitely noticed that as someone who lives in East Quad, we do have a lot of Queer folks living here. And I’ve also noticed that pattern in the RC.”

Baby it’s (too) cold outside

Some might characterize the Michigan winter as cozy, magical and invigorating. For others, it may be cold, unending and dreary. Although long-term forecasts expect the 2023-2024 winter in Michigan to be warmer and less snowy than years past, many freshmen hailing from warmer states are still feeling a sense of dread as temperatures start to drop.

61.5% of West Coast respondents said they were “unprepared for” the winter. Meanwhile, not one student from the Southern states of Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi reported feeling prepared.

Comfort with the approaching winter varies across hometown regions

LSA freshman Noah Guberman, who hails from Bethesda, Md., previously told The Daily he was excited to experience the winter weather.

“I’ve never really had a lot of snow before, at least not in recent memory,” Guberman said. “I love winter weather, and I love the snow. I’m excited to just get out there and experience that.”

It’s clear that not everyone shares his enthusiasm, however. Originally from Allentown, Pa., Engineering freshman Cyrus Desai said he does all he can to avoid being out in the cold and snow.

“I try to not go outside as much as possible,” Desai said. “If I can take the bus or something like that or walk in between buildings without going outside like you can on North Campus, that’s what I try to do.”

Daily News Editors Irena Li and Joey Lin can be reached at irenayli@umich.edu and joeyylin@umich.edu.