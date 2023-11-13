About 30 University of Michigan faculty, staff, students and international scholars stopped by Weiser Hall Friday for a workshop on Armenian and Turkish scholarship. The event, hosted by the Center for Armenian Studies, centered around raising awareness on the ethnic cleansing and genocide of Armenians and Assyrians occupying the former Ottoman Empire to establish the Turkish Republic.

During the workshop, attendees participated in two sessions, with the first focused on reform and revolution and the second on war and genocide. In each session, the scholars presented their individualized papers and research before opening the floor up for attendee discussion.

In the first session, titled, “From Reform to Revolution,” the panelists discussed their academic work on topics such as Turkish congresses and politics, Armenian incarceration and the enslavement of children, and Armenian banks.

Keith Watenpaugh, human rights studies professor at the University of California, Davis and author of the article “Kill the Armenian/Indian; Save the Turk/Man: Carceral Humanitarianism, the Transfer of Children and a Comparative History of Indigenous Genocide,” discussed the parallels between the Armenian Genocide and the violence colonialists perpetrated against the Indigenous peoples of the Americas.

“This is an indigenous genocide. That means that the Ottoman Empire is a colonial settler state,” Watenpaugh said. “I think much of our late Ottoman history makes a lot more sense if you think about it as a colonial settler state.”

The second session, titled “Revolution, War, Genocide and Their Afterlives,” featured panelists who spoke on the history of gendered labor, international law, property rights and the germs and diseases in the Ottoman Empire.

Sahika Karatepe, graduate student at Binghamton University, explained her work to attendees, which she said focuses on how the exploitation of Armenian women reinforced genocide and mass torture.

“Genocide scholars have argued that sexual violence was a significant part of state efforts to dehumanize Armenians,” Karatepe said. “Armenian women became an essential ingredient in the strategy of violence.”

In an interview with The Michigan Daily after the event, LSA senior Audrey Dozeman said the workshop, and particularly Karatepe’s work, extended her knowledge past what she has learned in her international studies classes.

“It was cool to see the themes that we had discussed in class come up again,” Dozeman said. “The way the Ottoman Empire sort of viewed itself as colonizer … and that genocides are kind of inherently gendered.”

Daily News Contributor Andrew Baum can be reached at asbaum@umich.edu.