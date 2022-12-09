The Central Campus Recreation Building (CCRB) will be closing Friday at 9 p.m. to begin construction of a new CCRB. While the new building is under construction, a 23,000 square foot temporary facility will open on Palmer Field in January.

Mike Widen, Director of Recreational Sports, said the project was originally planned as a renovation, but students and Recreational Sports staff advocated for more funding to allow for a complete demolition and reconstruction of the CCRB.

“We knew that today’s students really need more space, and a better space, to really contribute to their health and well-being, and … a place that’s inviting and welcoming,” Widen said.

The project’s budget is now $165 million after the Board of Regents approved a budget increase from $150 million in March 2022, with funding coming from campus sources, student fees and donations.

“This facility is really important, and we estimate that (Recreational Sports) connects with about seven out of every 10 students at Michigan,” Widen said. “This facility really plays a really critical role in the student experience, and so we think that’s a great opportunity for alumni and other donors interested in (the University) to be able to make a really big contribution for the student experience.”

The new CCRB will be five stories tall and over 200,000 square feet. The facility will have a variety of spaces including separate cardio and strength training areas, three different pools, gymnasium, racquetball and squash courts, an indoor running track, a climbing wall, a cycling room, group exercise rooms, and social spaces.

“(The new CCRB) is going to be a fantastic addition for our campus and really be a critical part of student wellbeing,” Widen said.

Widen said no CCRB staff will be laid off due to the renovations. Employees can either continue working at the Palmer Field temporary facility or be relocated to other Recreational Sports facilities. The temporary facility will be open seven days a week, opening at 7:30 a.m. on weekdays and at 12:00 p.m. on weekends

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Ross senior and CCRB employee Sebastien Patino said he feels it’s time for the building to be updated, given its current state.

“(I hope the reconstruction will bring) better gym equipment, because a lot of this stuff is rusty or run-down and breaks really easily,” Patino said.

The temporary facility on Palmer Field will also include a workout room for Group-X classes, a walking track, locker rooms, workout stations and will be heated and air conditioned. Widen said while the opening date of the temporary site isn’t yet set, he expects it to be in early January.

“I think it’ll actually be a better experience in the temporary facility because it’s well lit, (and) the ceilings are high,” Widen said. “It’s a large, open space that I think people will really feel comfortable in and (it will) provide a great opportunity to work out.”

LSA sophomore Abigail Chang told The Daily she currently goes to the CCRB five to six times a week. Chang said she plans to use the temporary facility, especially because it is close to her residence hall.

“It seems like the hours for the temporary facility are about the same (as those of the CCRB) and it’s pretty much in the same spot,” Chang said. “So I don’t think (using the temporary facility) will really change anything for me.”

Construction of the new CCRB is expected to be completed before the fall 2025 semester. Widen said he thinks the new facility will have something for everyone to enjoy.

“(The new CCRB) is going to have something for everybody,” Widen said. “Regardless of what you’re interested in, your level of fitness, or whatever you want to do, we’re going to have something for you, and I think (having) that opportunity in one space will really be exciting. I think when we open this facility, campus will change. I think this will become a major hub for students.”

