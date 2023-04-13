The LSA Comprehensive Studies Program at the University of Michigan announced the launch of Bridge Scholars Plus for the fall 2023 semester. The Bridge Scholars program has provided a unique summer experience for marginalized, high-achieving first-year students since 1975. The Scholars Plus program means that, for the first time, Bridge Scholars will be able to continue living together in a new living-learning community.

The South Quad Residence Hall will house the Bridge Scholars living-learning community starting in the fall. Incoming U-M students who participate in the Summer Bridge Scholars Program this summer will be eligible to apply to live in the community. The program has traditionally enabled about 350 scholars to take a couple of introductory courses at the University and build camaraderie with their peers before the start of the fall semester.

For the past 48 years, the Bridge Scholars program has aimed to “bridge” gaps in educational opportunities by offering students from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds an early start to college life in Ann Arbor. In 2017, the University ranked last in social mobility among highly-selective public colleges and had the highest median family income.

According to CSP Director Kierra Trotter, 64% of Bridge Scholars are also a part of the 14% of undergraduates at the University who are first-generation students. Trotter said that’s why the program aims to provide a support network for members who may not know what to expect when coming to college.

“A student of Color, for example, is not the minority in Bridge,” Trotter said. “A student whose household income is less than $50,000 is not the minority in Bridge. A student who’s a first generation college student is not the minority in Bridge. They’re the majority during Bridge. Sixty-four percent of our Bridge students are first generation college students, so it’s not isolating to hold these identities that people are very proud of.”

Esau Delgado, a U-M graduate who participated in the program in 2018, said the relationships he made over the summer positively shaped his U-M experience. When he started at the University in the fall, however, he said he felt somewhat isolated.

“During Summer Bridge, (my classroom) was filled with students of color, I felt that the majority of our class were students of Color and I got to meet way more Latinx people and Black people and just people with similar backgrounds as me,” Delgado said. “Entering (the) University in the fall, there was a big difference. The majority of my classmates were white and they were wealthy, and it seemed like both their parents had gone to college.”

Trotter said the new living-learning community will allow Bridge Scholars to stay connected with the community they build during the summer for the entirety of their freshman year. Though the Bridge Scholars program typically accepts over 300 students, the living-learning community will only have space for 150 students to live in South Quadrangle together. She said that decision was made because there are several other living-learning communities that Summer Bridge members may want to join instead — or they might not want to live in that environment at all.

“One of the reasons why we kept it at 150 is because we know that we’ll have scholars who really want to be a part of another (Michigan Learning Community), like the Health Science Scholars Program,” Trotter said. “There will be others who are in the (Residential College) and need to live with the RC. So, we want this to be an option, not a requirement.”

LSA freshman Bryce Kilburn, who completed the Summer Bridge program this past summer said he thinks adding an option to live with other Bridge Scholars in the fall is a good idea. He said he would have loved to live alongside other members of his cohort.

“​​I think we all wish that we could have been together this whole year, because we created this bond living together,” Kilburn said. “It felt like we were together for months over the summer so we all really wanted to be together (in the fall). I think (the new living learning community is) going to be a good thing for the new Bridge people.”

The expansion of the Bridge Scholars program to Bridge Scholars Plus means that students will also now have the opportunity to participate in an optiMize Social Innovation Challenge held specifically for Bridge Scholars. The challenge will ask students to create a project that will spur social change and awards some of the projects $10,000 to implement their ideas.

Trotter said the challenge is an example of how students in the Bridge Scholars Plus program will get to interact with each other beyond the living experience.

“So it’s not just the students living together,” Trotter said. “It’s them saying these are social issues that matter to us. We’re going to learn about how to do something about it.”

Brandon Bond, a 2020 U-M alum who completed the Bridge Scholars program before his freshman year in 2016, told The Daily he thinks that the new living-learning community will instill a sustained sense of belonging within the group.

“I think this is definitely a great opportunity and something that I would have loved to be a part of if it was available back then too,” Bond said.

Delgado said the Bridge Program was fundamental to his social and academic experience at the University. He said he is excited to see how the program will continue to grow and bring students together from all walks of life.

“I would not have graduated from the University of Michigan without Summer Bridge,” Delgado said. “It just really gave me a lot of opportunities that I didn’t have in high school, and it’s kind of allowed me to kind of spread out my wings and establish a foundation here.”

