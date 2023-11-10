About 40 University of Michigan students and faculty gathered in the Trotter Multicultural Center Thursday evening to discuss the U-M Black Student Union’s platform, More Than Four, one year after the platform was released.

The platform addresses the U-M administration and calls for four action items: Increasing Black student enrollment to 14% of the student body, combating anti-Blackness on campus, improving diversity, equity and inclusion policies, and making K-12 education more equitable. Though Black or African American people make up 14% of Michigan’s population, just 4.5% of the University’s student population identifies as Black or of African descent.

BSU’s central initiative, Enhancing Black Student Representation & Experiences, is focused on the inclusion of Black students on campus. In an interview with The Michigan Daily during the event, Kobby Nyankson, LSA senior and BSU treasurer, said the More Than Floor platform represents BSU’s efforts to ensure Black students feel like they belong at the University.

“I think it’s important to spread visibility and awareness of the plight of Black students at the University of Michigan because it’s basically faced by a lot of kids at (predominately white institutions),” Nyankson said. “We want to be representative, we want to feel like we belong and I feel like the More Than Four platform (includes) just a lot of things that can be done to ensure that we do belong.”

The platform reflects BSU’s founding aim to promote an inclusive atmosphere for Black students by working to improve different spheres of growth for students of African descent in the U-M community.

In October, BSU hung up flyers around campus with the words “MORE THAN FOUR” to increase awareness of the organization’s demands for the University. During the Nov. 10 meeting, members discussed how, shortly after being posted, many flyers were torn down. BSU members said they were disappointed by this reaction, and are committed to continuing their work of educating the University on the platform.

Dominique Pruitt-Wright, LSA sophomore and a member of the BSU Community Outreach team, spoke with The Daily about why the four-point platform is important to her.

“It’s really important for me because it needs to be something that’s emphasized more in the community,” Pruitt-Wright said. “More people need to know about the four-point platform and the things that we’re trying to push forward for Black students at the University, such as admissions and correcting DEI. The University has duties that they need to take seriously; they need to recommit to K-12 education so that we can prepare students to be able to come to these universities. We need to prep them to be able to foster an environment where they feel comfortable, they feel accepted and they feel knowledgeable in these spaces.”

Bryce Sayles, LSA freshman and BSU member, told The Daily that he believes the University should use its resources to make student enrollment more representative of the surrounding population.

“Coming here to a public university, I would expect (the University) to emulate what the public looks like,” Sayles said. “I believe that with the amount of resources and power that the University has, they should be taking the students seriously because, at the end of the day, we’re the ones that gave them that power in the first place.”

