The University of Michigan is currently the largest public institution in the state in terms of total enrollment. According to the University Record, the University’s fall enrollment reached a total of 52,065 matriculated students, a 2% increase from 2022.

Despite declining statewide and national postsecondary enrollment trends following the pandemic, the University received a record 93,745 applications and admitted its largest-ever incoming class of 7,466 ﬁrst-year students and 1,414 transfer students. As the campus continues to increase in student body size, The Michigan Daily spoke with students about their thoughts and concerns on housing, class sizes, and student resources as they navigate a University more than 52,000 strong.

Housing accommodations and shortages

LSA freshman Maryam Altayeb told The Daily she wasn’t shocked by the record-breaking numbers.

“Honestly, I’m not that surprised,” Altayeb said. “I’ve heard about a lot of people this year who didn’t get any dorm placements, even freshmen or sophomores who are usually given priority.”

While the University does not guarantee housing to returning students, freshmen are guaranteed a form of housing if they are a part of the 97% of first-year students who choose to live on campus. However, the University had to convert lounges into dorm rooms to accomodate 40 students this fall, reflecting an increased strain on U-M living spaces.

After living in the dorms for her freshman year, LSA junior Ashlyn Coombs told The Daily she now lives with their now-graduated sister as a sophomore. Coombs said the University should also generally provide more guidance and assistance to students for securing housing..

“The housing prices are quite absurd,” Coombs said. “We already pay the University so much in tuition. … I do think that the University should be more responsible for getting its students places to live.”

Large class sizes and office hours access

While many students expressed concerns for increased housing difficulties, others pointed to the academic challenges higher enrollment and subsequent larger class sizes may pose for U-M students. In fact, Fall 2023 saw the computer science major implement a major-specific application for all those applying to the University, as a result of increased interest and enrollment in the major. LSA junior Tomas Garcia Lavanchy said the notoriously large class sizes of computer science courses prevent beneficial one-on-one communication between students and instructors.

“I have office hours that I’ll go (to where) I’ll enter the queue at the very beginning and sometimes I won’t even get seen just because that’s how big the classes are,” Garcia Lavanchy said. “It’s much less personal time with the teachers and getting to know them.”

Engineering freshman Yasmeen Almahmoud spoke on similar concerns with The Daily by referencing another infamously large class, CHEM 210, U-M’s entry-level organic chemistry course taken by students with interest in pre-med and biological sciences.

“It’s a really big class, so it’s kind of hard asking questions during class,” Almahmoud said. “And it’s kind of hard to remember what questions you wanted to ask in that particular moment.”

Altayeb, who is also taking CHEM 210, spoke with The Daily about the course’s office hours, which comparatively presents a much more accessible option for students than computer science courses. Altayeb said she commends the course’s consistent and lengthy office hours options..

“We have office hours for four hours every single week with the professors themselves,” Altayeb said. “So I feel like it’s pretty accessible.”

In 2022, the student-to-faculty ratio at the University was 15-to-1. This remains on par with the national average of 14-to-1 for four-year public universities. Still, Garcia Lavanchy said the occasional disproportionately large classes pose a challenge to students in interacting with professors and vice versa. They called for the University to hire more Graduate Student Instructors to ease the situation in these large classes.

“More GSIs means more individual time with instructors,” Lavanchy said. “I know the University makes a whole lot of money, so they could spare to be a little bit more generous with what they have.”

Student organization meeting spaces

Students also discussed how their experience with student organizations might be affected by the increased enrollment. As of fall 2023, more than 1,700 student organizations and opportunities for campus involvement exist on campus. Almahmoud spoke about her introductory experiences with Festifall, the Center for Campus Involvement’s annual student organization fair hosted on the Diag.

“It was kind of overwhelming,” Almahmoud said. “But I think it’s kind of easy to access those clubs or get in contact with (them). … It makes sense that (they) need to be there to show the new students.”

Despite enjoying access to a variety of unique communities within the University, students and student organizations still feel the effects of a growing enrollment. Engineering junior Erin Clingerman, a member of the Michigan Taekwondo Club, told The Daily many student organizations struggle with a lack of physical space for meetings on campus.

“We don’t entirely fit in our practice space all the time now,” Clingerman said. “And I just don’t think there’s anything bigger at the moment.”

Both Clingerman and Garcia Lavanchy are also on the board for the Michigan Games and Cards club, which Garcia Lavanchy said had to shift their procedures for hosting events in response to the growing student population.

“(The University) changed the renting reservations … so that we can only get one room per day, pretty much, for five hours, which is not enough for how big of a club it is,” Lavanchy said. “There are so many people that want the space, and there’s not enough of it.”

Financial aid and student resources

In allignment with rising enrollment, the University’s offers of monetary aid increased by $18 million.

In an email to The Daily, University spokesperson Rick Fitzgerald expressed that the University upholds financial and physical commitments during the process of determining U-M enrollment.

“The university annually sets enrollment goals, which are critical in ensuring U-M maintains the optimal level of enrolled undergraduate students across our campus,” Fitzgerald wrote. “The university also consults with schools and colleges about their enrollment capacity before making decisions about increasing the number of first-year and transfer students. We also make important central investments to make sure our central student services can keep pace with enrollment as it grows.”

Fitzgerald outlined the University’s ongoing physical expansion, such as the new Central Campus Classroom Building and the future Leinweber Computer Science and Information Building, in addition to increased faculty, courses, and advisors as supports for rising enrollment.

A large campus community

U-M students also expressed their thoughts on choosing to attend a university with a comparatively large student body.

Coombs, who hails from a small town in the Upper Peninsula, said that being surrounded by a large student body still surprises them to this day.

“Being around this many people already, even though I’m a junior and I’ve been here for three years, it’s quite astounding,” Coombs said.

Clingerman said she sought out a school with a large population when she was applying to colleges in high school, even if the U-M student body exceeded those expectations.

“I kind of liked the idea of a bigger school in the first place, so this was probably a little bit bigger than what I was imagining when I was in high school,” Clingerman said. “It’s kind of nice to have a lot of different groups and lots of different people that you can interact with.”

Daily News Contributor Marissa Corsi can be reached at macorsi@umich.edu.