The University of Michigan Institute for the Humanities hosted a panel of U-M doctors and medical students on how humanities teachings can offer insight into medical careers. The session, “Humanities and Arts in Our Lives as Doctors and Physicians in Training,” was hosted by Catherine Kim, associate professor of internal medicine and associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology. Panelists discussed their career paths and how they integrate the arts and humanities into their respective medical fields.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Kim said she helped organize the event to show students they do not need to choose between their passion for medicine and their passion for the arts, and that the two can build off of each other.

“We 一 at the medical schools 一 really believed that the humanities and arts helped us and are essential for people in general,” Kim said. “I think there is this idea that you have to be like a lab scientist or at least some sort of data scientist (to go into medicine), and it’s not true. We were just trying to create this idea that the humanities are also interesting because I think there are students who want to do it, but they’re not exactly sure how to pursue that option.”

Lisa Harris, professor of obstetrics and gynecology and women’s and gender studies, said she considered getting a bachelor’s degree in English but later went to graduate school for a medical degree. Harris said she still found ways to incorporate the arts into her career.

“I’ve ticked all the boxes for what it means to be a successful doctor, and I still love being a doctor, but all of the things I want to do now are very artistic and creative,” Harris said. “I’m working with a group on a graphic novel related to reproductive health. I did TV consulting for TV writers working with ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ last year. So now I’m intentionally bringing those two worlds of the humanities and medicine together and it’s really fun. So you may feel like they’re separate but they don’t have to be.”

LSA sophomore Eli Atkinson attended the event and told The Daily he was surprised to see an event for what he assumed to be a niche topic.

“It can be hard to find people that are interested in both,” Atkinson said. “It feels like a lot of undergrads are focused on studying for the MCAT and taking their pre-reqs and getting good grades. I’m interested in things like that but I’m also interested in learning about how the world works and how people experience the world. So I wanted to come to hear from experts to see how they have incorporated their artistic interests into their lives while pursuing their aspirations to be medical professionals.”

Preeti Malani, a professor of medicine in the U-M Division of Infectious Diseases, shared her medical journey and said she was initially stronger in her humanities classes than her science classes.

“I was just a lot better at writing than I was at science,” Malani said, “I wasn’t quite as well prepared as a lot of my classmates and I actually really struggled to do well in the science classes. So I don’t know if that resonates with anyone who’s listening in and I just want to say, stay with it.”

The panelists all emphasized that medicine is a noble pursuit, but not something students need to focus their whole undergraduate career on. This was most exemplified by Medical student Evan Rose, an attendee of the discussion, who shared why he wanted to study medicine. Rose said being in the medical field is a lot more involved in the humanities than he initially expected, notably because of conversations with patients.

“I saw firsthand how the science sort of fades away after a while and you really start to listen more to the stories of the people and really wanting to know them,” Rose said. “When I was a kid I was told that medicine is half art, half science and hearing everyone speak on this panel, it really drove that home for me.”

