The University of Michigan Center for the Education of Women held a four-part weekly workshop from May 31 to June 31 focused on how personal narratives can be used for social activism and change. The workshop, called the Social Change Incubator, invited U-M students, staff and faculty to learn how defining one’s identity, skills and passions can catalyze social change.

The workshops were taught by Dr. Liz DeBetta, advocacy program manager at CEW+, whose work in social justice is focused on creating cultural change. DeBetta taught at Utah Valley University for six years before starting her program management position at CEW+ in September 2022.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, DeBetta said she is passionate about research as it relates to social justice and found her form of activism through storytelling.

“What that (research) looked like for me was coming into storytelling through the lens of my story as an adoptee and as a woman … and the intersections of patriarchy and oppression that occur for women when you’re not allowed particular choices,” DeBetta said.

DeBetta said her advocacy and activism has grown and changed through sharing personal narratives, which she incorporated into her weekly workshops for the Social Change Incubator.

“The content for this particular workshop is grounded in my experience, as a teacher of writing and as a writer,” DeBetta said. “Writing for social change and narrative power … then incorporating other art-based practices in how we tell stories, how we show up more authentically when we tell our stories and use them to drive change.”

The final session asked participants to complete their visual collages and share their stories with the group. Participants used symbolism, poems and pictures to convey stories on topics including climate change, personal hardships and workplace inequality.

LSA rising junior John Kopelman told The Daily he discovered the Social Change Incubator through Michigan Caregivers and Student Parents. Kopelman said these workshops allowed him to learn how to more effectively advocate for his community.

“Hearing everybody else’s stories and finding out what’s important to all of them … it’s always good to learn more about people and what brings them here,” Kopelman said. “Thinking about what kind of reality you want to take part in is very important.”

Charity Hoffman, psychiatry research coordinator at the University, told The Daily she was drawn to this opportunity because it allowed her to rediscover her passion for social change and explore its relevance in her everyday life.

“I’ve really appreciated just watching people step out of their comfort zones and share brave things,” Hoffman said. “It has me reimagining what it means to be an agent for social change and that there’s many ways to do that.”

Hoffman said the Social Change Incubator seminars have strengthened her commitment to community advocacy.

“It’s motivated me to advocate for myself and to model that for other people, watching the way that other minority groups have undervalued themselves and undervalued what they contribute and just being someone that can advocate for people and push them to see their own value and to see the strength of their voice.” Hoffman said.

Daily Staff Reporter Kally Van can be reached at kallyvan@umich.edu.