On Feb. 6, Turkey and Syria were hit by one of the deadliest earthquakes in the region in recent history. The epicenter of the earthquake struck southeastern Turkey near the Syrian border, with the death toll rising to more than 35,000. As authorities continue to look for survivors, often to little avail, many people remain trapped under rubble or left without a warm place to stay in the cold Turkish winter after buildings across the country collapsed.

On the other side of the globe, the Turkish community at the University of Michigan sprang into action. Engineering senior Emir Erben told The Michigan Daily the University’s Turkish Student Association and the larger Ann Arbor Turkish community started their fundraising efforts as soon as they got wind of the disaster.

“Honestly, there wasn’t a big game plan at first,” Erben said. “It happened so fast and we just wanted to just get started.”

The TSA first set up a Venmo account to accept donations, which they are passing on to reputable organizations providing humanitarian assistance in the country. The group also put together a website for people to find more information about the disaster and how they can help. In addition to monetary fundraising, the TSA began accepting item donations, including coats, feminine products, tents and sleeping bags, Rackham student Alp Dogan Yel told The Daily.

“(The TSA) started those two efforts in parallel with each other,” Yel said. “The item donations were mostly undertaken primarily by our graduate students living in Northwood (Apartments). Then others, senior students like Emir, (helped to continue) our monetary fundraising.”

The TSA eventually managed to collect enough item donations to fill three vans completely, which they then drove to the Turkish Consulate in Chicago Friday night. Erben told The Daily the consulate had been accepting donations from Turkish communities around the country. In order to collect all of these donations, members of the Turkish community at the University offered up their private residences in order to serve as drop-off locations. One of these individuals, Rackham student Derin Alev, offered up his apartment in Northwood Community Housing to collect and store donations.

“I live in Northwood Community Housing and I (knew that) we have a large living room and a large basement, so I knew we could store a lot of stuff in my apartment because there was so much space,” Alev said. “My entire basement was full, my entire living room was full and honestly, it was a beautiful sight. The love and support we received from our community at (the) University of Michigan and the greater Ann Arbor area, I think it moved all of us in the TSA.”

Alev said it was an emotional moment for him and his fellow TSA members when he realized how much support the Turkish community was receiving, even from people with no personal connection to the tragedy.

“I will say that was kind of an emotional moment for me in a sense, because we weren’t really sure what to expect from people but the support we started to see from the community was really nice,” Alev said. “And by the end of the first day (of collecting), students, faculty and staff members from all over campus started dropping off stuff.”

Though Alev said the TSA was thrilled by the immense amount of support they received from individuals and organizations on campus, Erben said he felt hurt by the lack of a U-M-wide response to last Monday’s tragedies.

“But one thing that hurts (myself) and our community is that (the University) didn’t acknowledge what’s happened in any of (the newsletters) they have been sending every single week,” Erben said. “I think I would have wanted them to at least acknowledge what’s been happening to inform people and then help us in the next step. And I would understand if this was a political thing … I respect that. But there’s no politics. Just people are suffering and dying and we’re all impacted by this immensely.”

Erben spoke on the emotional impact the tragedy had on him, a sentiment he said he has heard echoed by members of the Turkish community on campus and throughout the greater Ann Arbor area.

“One thing that I think people don’t understand is sometimes your family is not affected by things like this, like my family’s fine … I’m so happy for that,” Erben said. “But everyone in the nation is in sorrow right now. Everyone has been terrible, we’re all affected by it. And this is something people don’t understand because they think that ‘oh, his family is fine, then, okay, it’s nothing.’ But you cannot act like (multiple cities) in your country are in an apocalypse, and (that you are) fine with that.”

As the Turkish community around the world continues to grieve the tragedy, with the death toll continuing to climb as more victims are uncovered, Alev urged people to continue monetarily supporting the TSA and other reputable charities if they are able. He also asked the community to focus on similar efforts to aid those who were harmed in Syria, which has also been hit hard by the earthquake.

“I would also like to urge people if they can to specifically donate to organizations that can help Syrian victims,” Alev said. “Syria’s global outreach … is less than Turkey and Turkey has been able to receive an inspiring amount of help from the international community, but that’s not the same for Syria. So I really encourage people to donate (to Syria) as well.”

