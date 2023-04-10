The University of Michigan’s Kappa Delta sorority was reunited with their beloved house dog, Peach, on March 21 after searching for the runaway golden retriever for four months. Peach went missing over Thanksgiving break while staying with a dogsitter in Ann Arbor.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Cindy Steinhauer, Peach’s owner and Kappa Delta’s house director said Peach dislikes being separated from her. Steinhauer said she believes Peach having to stay with the dog sitter in an unfamiliar environment over the break may have played a role in the dog’s escape.

“I was going on vacation during Thanksgiving break to Florida, and I had someone watching her,” Steinhauer said. “I just think that she was not happy because I wasn’t there and she was determined to find me.”

LSA sophomore Molly Jendryka, a member of Kappa Delta, said when she came back from break and the golden retriever wasn’t there to greet her at the door of the sorority house, she was shocked.

“It was very upsetting,” Jendryka said. “We all love Peach and it was surprising. Nobody really saw it coming. I expected she’d come back or we’d find her right away.”

Steinhauer said when students and residents returned to Ann Arbor after the break, there was overwhelming community support in the search for Peach.

“(Kappa Delta members) assigned search areas, they printed posters and flyers and distributed probably 500 of those before I even got home,” Steinhauer said. “They started a GoFundMe because when I did come back, I hired a pet recovery team, and they wanted to help me pay for that.”

To the relief of Steinhauer and Kappa Delta members, Peach was found after Steinhauer received a call from someone who saw Peach in their neighbor’s yard, sending along pictures as confirmation.

“I was told by experts that she would look very different and that she would lose a lot of weight or I might not recognize her, but in the pictures I was pretty certain it was my dog,” Steinhauer said.

According to Steinhauer, Peach was finally found at a construction site at the end of March near the neighbor’s house and was reunited with Steinhauer shortly after she received the call.

“She jumped in my arms and was hugging me, kissing me everywhere and whining and the family was crying,” Steinhauer said. “It was really sweet.”

Steinhauer said the entire sorority was ecstatic when Peach made her return to the house. Looking back on it, Steinhauer said she really appreciated the strong show of love and support from Ann Arbor residents and U-M community members.

“I’m so grateful to not only the University, but the whole Ann Arbor community,” Steinhauer said. “I just feel like everybody was really looking for my dog and really hunting for her.”

According to Steinhauer, Peach provides emotional support to members in addition to being an integral part of the Kappa Delta family.

“Peach is my constant companion and she’s like my child,” Steinhauer said. “The women in the house also love Peach very, very much … She’s a big comfort, especially when they’re stressed out — (she’s) a good stress reliever for them.”

According to Jendryka, Peach has continued to be a friendly and supportive presence following her return.

“​​I really missed her and so, to have her back, it’s kind of like nothing changed,” Jendryka said. “Now she’s her usual self, and I was doing homework with her earlier with her lying on me on the couch. I love her and I’m so glad she’s back.”

Kappa Delta President Katie Burgin told The Daily Peach has been regaining her strength, thanks to support from the sorority and the rest of campus.

“It’s been nice to have her back and she’s been recovering, gaining back all her weight, and this has been truly a miracle,” Burgin said. “That’s the best way I would describe it.”

