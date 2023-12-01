About 300 people filed into The Michigan Theater Thursday evening to hear from artist and scholar Theaster Gates. The University of Michigan School of Art & Design hosted the speaker event as a part of the exhibition Hear Me Now: The Black Potters of Old Edgefield, South Carolina. Gates, who currently lives and works in Chicago, is trained in urban planning and ceramics. Jason Young, a U-M associate professor of history and curator of the exhibition, introduced Gates at the event.

“Gates has translated the intricacies of Blackness (in) space theory and land development, sculpture and performance through the expansiveness of his approach, as a thinker, a maker and the builder extends the role of the artist as an agent of change in the world,” Young said.

In 2004, Gates studied pottery under masters in Japan and began redefining his “narrative.” When he traveled back to Chicago in 2007, Gates said he began noticing a pattern in colonial depictions of Black bodies. Gates said he felt his Black identity was not physically reflected in pottery, and was often completely erased from the art. Gates gave an example of his experience reading a museum plaque for a piece of art stolen by colonizers.

“So you look at a beautiful object and it says ‘Africa, West, 1650-1880’, possibly the Mali region- sometime between the time (colonizers) stole it and possibly 200 years before that,” Gates said. “You find yourself (feeling) like it’s insufficient. Because we don’t know the details of its origin story.”

Gates said he became inspired by Japanese pottery, specifically tea sets, while studying abroad. He spoke on how he noticed the Japanese culture of tea time mirrored some of his own family practices that he associated with race.

“The more I learned about Japanese culture, the more I (could) reflect on Blackness in new ways,” Gates said. “That was a slightly different binary. That was about the cultural giving that people can give when there’s been no trespass.”

Art & Design freshman Cara Lauber told The Michigan Daily that she was touched by Gates’ ability to find his role within the broader craft of pottery and make a difference in his community.

“He’s mentioned being open to change and not being immediately accepting (of) the roles that we’re given,” Lauber said. “Especially as you’re … coming up with a career, you have to be open to other people’s ideas, but then going out there and making it your own thing — I thought that was really cool.”

Gates ended the lecture by explaining how he feels his work has fulfilled him. He said his education on the intersection of pottery and racial identity had an immense impact on the expectations he was ultimately able to break.

“What I’m most proud of is that I was able to make out a life that was really fixed on curiosity and not settling for predetermined roles aside from whatever people say I could be, why I can only be or I could not be,” Gates said. “I say that I’m going to try to find my way in the world.”

