About 600 University of Michigan community members lined up outside of the Rackham Auditorium Monday evening to hear from internationally renowned politician and diplomat Mary Robinson on sustainability.

The School for Environment and Sustainability and Center for Sustainable Systems hosted the 21st annual Peter M. Wege Lecture featuring Robinson, the former president of Ireland and former U.N. high commissioner for human rights. During the first in-person Wege lecture since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Robinson spoke about the urgent need for climate action and the global effort to build a sustainable future.

To kick off the event, University Provost Laurie McCauley gave a land acknowledgment and welcomed guests such as Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., University Regent Sarah Hubbard and LSA Dean Anne Curzan. In her introduction, McCauley referenced how the Environment and Sustainability School was the first school in the U.S. to launch an Environmental Justice program for both graduate and undergraduate students.

“Members of our community established this lecture and launched the nation’s first Environmental Justice academic program,” McCauley said. “For the incredible work of our extended University community, I want to thank you. As we celebrate this legacy, we must look forward to our future.”

Robinson then began her speech by describing what she called the “paradox” of the climate crisis.

“I want to start with a strange paradox, which I think many of you will also be aware of,” Robinson said. “We’re on the cusp of an exciting clean energy (revolution, and a) fairer, healthier world, which we should all be immensely excited about and looking forward to. And yet, at the same time, we are heading for a world of warming of, at best, 2.4 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.”

Moving on to discuss injustices within the climate crisis, Robinson spoke on how climate change impacts marginalized social identities, such as women and people of Color, more negatively than it impacts dominant social groups. Robinson said there is injustice in how developing and developed nations are being impacted by climate change.

“(During my presidency), I realized that there are various layers of injustice,” Robinson said. “The (largest climate) impact (is) on the poorest countries, poorest communities, small island states and indigenous peoples, (who) also happen to be, by and large, the Black and Brown and indigenous peoples of our world.”

Robinson said the climate crisis is something that is not spoken about enough in the media and in general, which she believes inhibits initiatives fighting climate change, inequality and inequity throughout the world. She also said politicians around the world are often focused on short-term solutions instead of stopping issues at the source.

“What we need, I believe, is to have an approach to the climate and biodiversity crisis, which is much more people-centered and which takes the position that we have to realize all the positive work that is going on, and make it more visible so that it connects more and that we have more systems change,” Robinson said.

In order to motivate consumers and corporations to look towards renewable energy sources, Robinson said she believes governments need to stop providing subsidies to corporations that provide coal, oil and natural gas. As the world faces the climate change paradox, Robinson emphasized change towards a more sustainable future needs to start with action now.

“I believe that the next seven years, the seven years to 2030, are probably the most important years in human history,” Robinson said. “Either we will do the impossible and cut those emissions by 45 to 50% globally and get on track for being net zero by 2050. Or, if we don’t, it makes it so much more difficult to do that.”

Jonathan Overpeck, Dean of the School of Environment and Sustainability, was one of many who helped organize the sustainability lecture. Overpeck said he enjoyed hearing about Robinson’s various experiences from around the world and was excited to have Robinson visit the University.

“We have the largest Environmental Justice program in the world,” Overpeck said. “Many students come (to the University) because of that. Our environmental justice work is infused throughout all we do. So, it makes perfect sense given that climate change and the climate crisis, or the climate emergency, is really the crisis of our generation (and) of our century to have someone (like Robinson), who’s an expert in climate justice, come and address our community.”

Jack O’Brien is an Environment and Sustainability graduate student studying environmental justice. In an interview with The Michigan Daily after the event, O’Brien said it was very inspiring to hear from Robinson, and he appreciated how Robinson looked at environmental justice through an interdisciplinary lens.

“It felt pretty special to have her here,” O’Brien said. “She’s an icon in Ireland, a popular politician, which usually is an oxymoron back home.”

O’Brien also said he learned meaningful change within social systems starts with conversation, and that sometimes these conversations can create tension.

“If you’re actually making meaningful change, you need to be comfortable with making people uncomfortable,” O’Brien said. “Obviously, (only) for the right reasons.”

