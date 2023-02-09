What does it mean to be a menace? According to the Black Menaces, a social media activist group of students from universities across the country, being a “menace” entails pushing students to grow by asking uncomfortable questions and growing from the answers. The University of Michigan Digital Studies Institute hosted the original five Black Menaces Wednesday afternoon at Weiser Hall for a panel conversation with Apryl Williams, assistant professor of communications and media and the U-M Digital Studies Institute. The group spoke about their history and experiences as a coalition in front of about 50 attendees.

The original team consists of three current Brigham Young University seniors, Sebastian Stewart-Johnson, Kylee Shepherd and Kennethia Dorsey, as well as two BYU alumni, Nate Byrd and Rachel Weaver. Through social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and Twitter, the Black Menaces have worked to unveil social and institutional issues at predominantly white institutions — colleges and universities with a greater than 50% white student population — such as BYU.

The Black Menaces’ TikTok page, which currently has over 721,000 followers, primarily consists of “street interview”-style videos, where the “Menaces” ask students from BYU and other schools to share their thoughts on “uncomfortable” issues such as LGBTQ+ rights, racial equality and abortion access.

What started as a source of entertainment for a group of friends on BYU’s campus has now become a national coalition, with 12 chapters at different universities across the country, such as Duke University and the University of North Carolina, and a growing number of collaborations with social media influencers to empower marginalized individuals.

According to Dorsey, co-founder and marketing director for the Black Menaces, the group began making TikTok videos in February 2022 and has had a number of videos go viral with tens of millions of views, expanding its scope to address a broad range of issues on multiple PWI campuses.

“We use our platform on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter to call out issues that happened (at) PWIs,” Dorsey said. “At first, it was just for the Black community, but then we started going more broad.”

During the hour-and-a-half long panel, the group discussed the formation of the coalition, their own personal experiences at BYU and the purpose behind their movement. Weaver, co-founder and co-communications director of the Black Menaces, said the groups wanted to confront students and faculty about Black history, emphasizing that the Black Menaces’ main goal is to educate the public and inspire productive discourse.

“The point of our videos is not to expose people to the point that they feel ashamed of the way they think,” Weaver said. “It’s to encourage conversation.”

The Black Menaces are now aiming to spread awareness to universities outside of their national coalition. Stewart-Johnson, another co-founder and the executive director of the Black Menaces, said he hopes the panel will inspire students to seek positive change on the University of Michigan’s campus. During the panel, he called upon higher education institutions to do more than simply acknowledge social issues on campus.

“For any administration, as you listen to (student experiences), find valuable ways to actually do something more than what’s performative, more than the bare minimum,” Stewart-Johnson said. “Do something that actually will impact the daily lives of these students.”

Engineering sophomore Rachana Bhandiwad attended the panel and told The Michigan Daily she decided to attend the event after seeing the Black Menances on TikTok. She said she wanted to hear from the students behind the account and learn more about the group’s initiatives.

“As another member of a minority group (at) a PWI, I really liked their message of going out and making people uncomfortable to the point of them doing their own research,” Bhandiwad said. “I think what they’re doing is really noble and takes a lot of courage. Coming to this event, I wanted to see how they did what they did and how I can implement (their ideas) on this campus.”

During the panel discussion, Weaver emphasized the importance of helping marginalized groups find a sense of community on a PWI campus. Dorsey said she felt that piece of advice was the most important takeaway from the discussion.

“For minority groups on PWI campuses, just finding your people … and making sure you put your own mental health first is the biggest thing that you can do for yourself at a PWI,” Dorsey said. “And making sure that you don’t feel forced into activism.”

In an interview with The Daily, Stewart-Johnson urged white students on the U-M campus to not be bystanders, and to critically consider campus diversity, equity and inclusion policies and whether or not they are actually making institutions more accessible for students of Color.

“(Do) not be fooled by outward demonstrations of inclusivity,” Stewart-Johnson said. “Open your mind and be willing to understand and accept that the Black students that still walk on your campus are facing problems.”

Daily Staff Reporter Natalie Anderson can be reached at nateand@umich.edu.