University of Michigan students and faculty gathered in the Michigan Union’s South Lounge Thursday to attend the Office of Academic Multicultural Initiatives and Student Life’s reception for “The Beautiful Symphony Community Art Exhibit.” The exhibit, which showcased the work of U-M student and community artists, is open for display from Jan. 22 to Jan. 29 in the Michigan Union. This event was part of OAMI’s Martin Luther King Jr. Symposium, a series of cross-campus events serving to honor the legacy of MLK and unite students. The theme for this year’s symposium was “Transforming the Jangling Discords of Our Nation into a Beautiful Symphony,” a line from King’s famous “I Have A Dream” speech.

The Beautiful Symphony Art Exhibit called for artwork that centered around themes including harmony, transformation, peace and connection, and that evoke King’s notion of a “beautiful symphony.”

The reception included performances, artists’ statements and refreshments. Rackham student Micherlange Francois-Hemsley told The Michigan Daily this event allowed her to share her work with the campus community and appreciate others’ works as well.

“It’s just nice to be in this space centered around art and activism in the legacy of MLK,” Francois-Hemsley said.

In an interview with The Daily, exhibit coordinator Kaila Sell said she was honored to share the work of U-M students and faculty in celebration of King’s legacy. Sell shared her appreciation for the campus community in displaying works of art that aimed to present a vision of a just society.

“The most rewarding part of organizing this event was being able to share amazing works of art with the campus community and to continue to propel King’s message and vision for a more just and equitable society,” Sell said.

At the event, Francois-Hemsley shared her photographs, which included a photo titled “Justice Now,” which depicted a young Black child holding a protest sign after his family member, Frederick Holder, was killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies in 2021.

At the reception, LSA junior Felicien Sangwa presented a song that he wrote, titled “We Are One,” about his positive experiences coming to the United States as a refugee. In his remarks, Sangwa highlighted the importance of sharing one’s story to help build community.

“Sharing our stories is very powerful,” Sangwa said. “It makes us stronger to know there are other people like us, and to hear from other perspectives.”

Sell said the exhibit’s artists and organizers hoped the event would unite voices and communities, and create a lasting impression on their audience through music, photography and visual artwork. According to Sell, this event tied together multiple instruments of art to present a “beautiful symphony” inspired by the words of King.

“With this exhibit and reception, we hope that people are moved to take action and become a part of the beautiful symphony of community in their own way,” Sell said.

