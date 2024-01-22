About 600 University of Michigan students and community members came together Thursday evening in the Michigan League’s Lydia Mendelssohn Theatre to celebrate Malaysian Cultural Night. The annual event, organized by the Michigan Malaysian Student Association, featured an original murder mystery play, “Desa Dendam,” followed by food and socializing.

“Desa Dendam” follows a journalist investigating the puzzling death of a Malaysian village woman while getting captured in a web of deception and black magic. The show started at 6 p.m. and went on until 8 p.m. After the play, attendees were escorted to the Chemistry Building to enjoy free food catered by local restaurant Madras Masala.

LSA alum Elissa Irhamy, stage manager for the event, told The Michigan Daily that organizers drew inspiration from many historic Malaysian superstitions to design this year’s play. Organizers incorporated characters and elements from Malaysian supernatural folklore, such as Pontianak, Jiangshi, Bunian and Penunggu.

“We started talking about what we wanted to show this year in May or June,” Irhamy said. “The one thing we haven’t touched on yet is our superstitiousness; we are very superstitious people in Malaysia. We have a lot of folklore and ghost stories, so we wanted to go into this type of story.”

In an interview with The Daily, LSA senior Shiryn Anissa [COPY: mcommunity says their last name is Noor Affendi] spoke about MiMSA’s choice to reach out to Madras Masala for catering after they were unable to last year due to the restaurant fire.



“Madras Masala burned down last year, and we were supposed to cater from them for last year’s Malaysian Cultural Night,” Anissa [COPY: Noor Affendi] said. “We had a really close relationship with the owner because his wife was from Penang, Malaysia. … This year they rebuilt and we reached out and asked if they were interested in catering for Malaysian Cultural Night again and they were like ‘Yeah, absolutely.’ ”

Velyn Kwok, LSA senior and the night’s deputy creative director, told The Daily that in addition to the many attendees who traveled from Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Southern California just for Malaysian Cultural Night, other U-M Asian organizations support each other, making up a large proportion of attendees at the event.

“We have a really good connection and relationship with the Vietnamese Student Association, Japan Student Association, Korean American Student Association and Asian American Association,” Kwok said. “With the connection we have, they’ve been showing up to our culture night every year and we’ve been showing up and supporting their culture night(s).”

Kwok told the Daily that Malaysian Cultural Night extends beyond entertainment to foster a sense of community for the University’s Malaysian international students.

“For me, Malaysian Cultural Night is able to create a safe space for Malaysians — especially for the freshmen,” Kwok said. “I think coming all the way here could be really scary. Doing everything alone with people you’re not that familiar with … MCN is not just to show and share our culture but also to make Michigan feel more like home to us. It brings people together and we bond through rehearsals and meetings.”

In an interview with The Daily, LSA senior Isyraf Eiman, [COPY: mcommunity says their last name is Nasir] creative director for the event, said Malaysian students often face the struggle of having people discount their culture.

“It’s a common struggle when you’re here as an international student from Malaysia when you have to introduce yourself and say where you’re from — you have to tell them that it’s close to Singapore or to Thailand,” Eiman [COPY: Nasir] said. “It’s never like ‘Oh, I’m Malaysian’ and have no more questions asked.”

Irhamy said Malaysian Cultural Night holds personal significance for her and her community because Malaysian culture is often underrepresented.

“That’s the main part — for people here to know Malaysians,” Irhamy said. “Every time we talk about Southeast Asia it’s always Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia. They always skip Malaysia. It’s my personal dream for people to be like ‘Hey there’s a country that’s really huge in the middle here that people always skip.’ ”

U-M Research Associate Sharon Jessica told The Daily that, as an Indonesian student, it’s nice to go to other Southeast Asian events and be with people who share a similar background.

“Other than other Indonesians, I never really met other Southeast Asian students,” Jessica said. “I think this is a really great gathering, I can see more people from our region. It feels like home when I come to these kinds of events.”

Daily Staff Reporter Christina Zhang can be reached at zchristi@umich.edu.