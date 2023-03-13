On Feb. 13, a mass shooting at Michigan State University resulted in the deaths of MSU students Brian Fraser, Alexandria Verner and Arielle Anderson, and the hospitalization of five additional victims. According to MSU Police and Public Safety, out of the five students hospitalized, three have been discharged, one is in fair condition and one remains in critical condition as of early March. About a month after the shooting, as MSU students continue to process their emotions and adapt to a forever-changed campus, University of Michigan students are also still processing their grief and fear surrounding the tragedy and looking to student mental health groups for support.

Just over 60 miles from Ann Arbor, the two campuses’ communities have a strong state bond, sharing similar state spirit and frequently collaborating on research and academic decisions. Due to the strong connection between MSU and the University, many U-M students are working to combat the lasting negative impact on mental health in the U-M community a month after the shooting.

Immediately after receiving word of the shooting, campus resources such as Counseling and Psychological Services were sent out to students via emails from Central Student Government and University President Santa Ono offering additional drop-in groups and sessions to support students processing the lives lost in East Lansing. Ed Huebner, assistant director of CAPS, said in an interview with The Michigan Daily that while students may have tried to push through the initial shock and continue with their daily routine, the psychological effects may still show up later.

“(The impact of traumatic events are) not always seen the first few days afterwards, and I think we could naturally go into kind of a resilient, survival sort of mode,” Huebner said. “It’s hard to see at times. We may just feel it in our bodies. We might just feel, ‘Gosh, why am I so much more tired these days?’ … We don’t always make the connection to a really difficult, challenging, emotional moment and we don’t always make that connection to what happened two or three weeks ago.”

Huebner also said he hopes students know CAPS resources are always available if they are still or have just begun struggling with their mental health, especially as students may begin to notice symptoms in the weeks after the shooting at MSU.

“It’s really important to know that people will have a variety of reactions … and to reach out if we’re starting to notice concerning behavior or thoughts,” Huebner said. “Just because you didn’t feel like you needed support a few days afterwards or a week afterwards, doesn’t necessarily mean you might not need support now.”

Student-run resources such as Wolverine Support Network have also stepped up to build a community for students to heal by providing additional support spaces. LSA senior Izzy Steinberg, executive director of WSN, said in an interview with The Daily that the group offered additional drop-in groups centered on responding to the event the day after the shooting, as well as after the vigil.

“I would say that students were really grateful to have that immediate support,” Steinberg said. “When it came to just all of our weekly goings-on as an organization, we wanted to make sure that everyone felt comfortable. We didn’t want to force anyone to go into a class building if that wasn’t what they were comfortable with … we were really just happy to be able to share resources, whether they be our own or University resources, with all students.”

Steinberg also said she was proud of her team’s immediate response to the incident showcased the power of peer support.

“To see a student team leap into action in the midst of a really intense event … in a time when they really had so much going on, they sprang into action just to support others,” Steinberg said. “I think that speaks volumes about what peer support means on our campus and how mental health is really a priority amongst students.”

Speaking on a personal level, Steinberg, who grew up not too far from the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, said while the shooting brought up scary and familiar feelings, she found comfort through friends and the campus community.

“I’m really grateful that I was able to be a part of so many conversations with people, whether it be in those drop-in groups that we held or just with friends on campus,” Steinberg said. “Being able to validate each other’s emotions, being … scared together, and not knowing what to do together — that was really powerful.”

Engineering sophomore Jameson Francis, a WSN group leader, said in an interview with The Daily that the proximity of Ann Arbor to the MSU campus complicated his emotions surrounding the shooting.

“It’s definitely been a weird, in-between space because it happened so close,” Francis said. “We all know (people at MSU), whether it’s friends, family or just people that are from our hometowns, but it didn’t happen here.”

Francis said he thought engaging with the community was the best method to move campus towards the final stage of grief: acceptance.

“Trying to figure out exactly what those emotions are and how to handle them is very difficult,” Francis said. “So it’s been, I think, very beneficial for a lot of people to just kind of talk about it.”

