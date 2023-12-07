The Michigan Daily sat down with Martino Harmon, the University of Michigan’s vice president for student life, to discuss how the arts, rivalries, campus construction projects and student activism have affected the U-M community this past semester.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Campus rivalry

The Michigan Daily: In light of the Ohio State University and U-M Blood Battle and football game, how do you think the rivalry between OSU and Michigan impacts student culture?

Martino Harmon: I think rivalries add so much to culture. It allows you to express pride for your institution and it’s a lot of fun, and it’s even more fun when we’re winning. With the Blood Battle, we understand we didn’t win the last Blood Battle. However, there are no losers in a Blood Battle because it’s all for a very good cause. But on the field, we have a rivalry and, whether it’s basketball or Blood Battle or football or hockey, it’s a big part of the culture. Culture is important to us at Student Life. We measure the culture. Our Student Life Research department has a survey out right now. So, I would encourage students to not hit delete if they see Student Life Research in their inbox. Take the survey because the survey allows us to look at the impact of the work that we do. So it’s a lot of fun, and, hopefully, those people down in Ohio won’t be too mad at me when we keep winning since I’m actually from Cleveland.

Campus projects and changes

TMD: The Daily recently took a look at ways the University’s campus life — from changes in academics to the physical space of campus — has changed over time. In your experience at the University so far, as the VP for student life since 2020, how do you think campus life and culture have changed?

MH: We are still in a period of transformation. I would call it now a positive transformation. When I came here three and a half years ago, we were in the very early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and culture was changed for the worse. It was very difficult for a lot of people. It was very stressful, but over time, as we have changed from a pandemic to an endemic, what I’ve noticed most is the level of activity. I think the activity — from what I hear — is where it was before COVID-19 and maybe in some ways even surpassed that.

I also think that engagement also means it can be a bit exhausting because it’s like riding a bike again, and you’re pedaling really fast and you feel like, “Whoa, okay, this was a lot. So I need to catch my breath.” So we know we’ve seen that even with student leaders, student organizations and students in general, there is that feeling of exhaustion. So, it’s positive but it’s also challenging at the same time. Additionally, you see more hybrid meetings and hybrid events and even some events where in the past it might have been difficult for a student to get to campus for a speaker, for example, and now you see much more use of live streams where students can be involved in that event wherever they are.

TMD: This year the University was named the largest university in the state. How does Student Life prioritize individual students and ensure that they feel welcomed on campus?

MH: I think the goal of any large institution is to really find that sweet spot between offering a variety of different options and opportunities for students, and breaking the campus down in a way that students can connect with smaller communities. The way we do that in Student Life is through how we support student organizations. Even during the pandemic, we actually launched some initiatives because engagement was more difficult. One is called Resource Navigators, and it is a group based out of the Michigan Union. They really helped students connect and they started reaching out to students during the pandemic. Whether it’s the Center for Campus Involvement, housing, diversity units or Fraternity & Sorority Life, there are ways to make the large community smaller. It starts with Welcome to Michigan programming. That’s when we start to build that culture. Through Festifall or Artscapade, we build that culture of connecting students to communities. And that’s the key to success in college, its finding your community.

Activism on campus

TMD: Many students have recently been protesting against the violence in Gaza, with some students supporting Israel and others standing against Israel’s invasion of Gaza and supporting Palestine. How is Student Life ensuring that students of all backgrounds and connections to the violence in Gaza are feeling supported?

MH: It’s very challenging to see innocent people who are suffering, whether it’s in Israel or Gaza, and it has a real impact on people. I want to echo President Ono’s recent acknowledgment of the burden of students, whether they’re from Israel or Palestine. At the very beginning of this crisis, we sent out a communication to international students from those two areas to let them know that we were there for them and how we could be supportive. President Ono’s statement really talked about students from various communities, whether it’s Muslim, Jewish or Arab, and the burden that they’re carrying just by this tension that we’re all dealing with.

It’s really important to say, whether it’s racism, antisemitism, anti-Blackness, anti-Arab, anti-Muslim, bigotry cannot be tolerated. There’s freedom of expression, but we can’t tolerate threats, intimidation or harassment in this community. Students are here to learn, to research, to develop as individuals, and certainly we’re an environment that promotes freedom of expression, but we can’t cross that line. Our goal in Student Life is to make sure students are aware that we care but also make sure they know if they are experiencing issues with the campus climate that they can seek out assistance, whether it’s through the Dean of Students Office, the International Center, Counseling and Psychological Services or Wolverine Wellness. It’s also important for us to partner with other departments such as the Division of Public Safety & Security to ensure student safety.

Well-being and mental health

TMD: Coming to a large university might be overwhelming for some students, and the rigor of classes can impact the stress levels and mental health of some students as well. How does Student Life ensure that mental health and wellness are a priority for students on campus?

MH: For a time, we tended to focus on therapy as the only way to address mental health. Over the last few years, we have expanded that focus so that we can support students along a continuum. For some students, therapy is what they need. For other students, it may be a connection with trained peer counselors. So there are many different ways to address the needs of students. Through our Well-being Collective, we look at the systems and the policies which impact student well-being, like the change in our academic calendar. We partner with Academic Affairs because we know that a lot of stress is academic-related. Our Chief Health Officer, Dr. Robert Ernst, has a message series that includes videos and talks about various aspects of health, including well-being.

The last thing I’ll mention is that we just signed on with something called JED Campus, and JED Campus is a four-year initiative that assesses the strength of our ongoing efforts around mental health and well-being. That alignment with the JED Campus project and a survey that was conducted to see how students are feeling about the support services will help guide us into the future.

Campus arts and culture

TMD: University of Michigan Arts & Culture helped organize a variety of events focused on Arts & Resistance this semester. Does Student Life support these creative efforts by U-M students and prioritize ways to support the arts? If so, how?

MH: The arts are critically important in an educational setting. We promote well-rounded experiences that will be beneficial to all students. During the Welcome to Michigan programming, one of our anchor events that we partner with the University of Michigan Museum of Art and Arts Initiative on is Artscapade. I attended for the first time this year and it was so fascinating to see the different forms of art that were part of that program and how new students could experience that. We also have 16 multicultural lounges in the residence halls that all have some type of arts focus to them. We’re also in the process of renovating all of the lounges, and each renovation includes a component that is focused on the arts. Also, when I think about our diversity, equity and inclusion focus units — whether it’s Multi-Ethnic Student Affairs, Spectrum Center or the Trotter Center — many of those events have performances, poetry or dance. So we try in multiple ways to really promote the arts because we believe that’s an important part of the overall student experience.

Martino Harmon, Vice President for Student Life, speaks with the Daily Wednesday morning in the Ruthven Building. Sarah Bayne/Daily. Buy this photo.

Technology

TMD: This is the first semester in which the University has released its own generative artificial intelligence. How is Student Life adapting to an environment in which AI use is increasingly common?

MH: I think we’re still in the learning phase. I talked to colleagues across the country who are in student affairs and student life, and we’re all really trying to understand better how we can make sure AI works well for our work and for supporting students. I think we all have a lot to learn in that. I do believe, though, that students are certainly connecting with the use of AI in great ways. I also believe that faculty are also really understanding how artificial intelligence can be used in a classroom. We don’t want to be in a mode that we’re just adapting, but we want to get in front of this so we can take full advantage.

One thing that we are starting really in the early stages is working with student organizations to utilize AI to help students find organizations. So we have a web-based system, and we’re in the process of reviewing that system and looking at how we can use AI to help direct students to the type of organizations that fit their needs. Another thing that I’ve encouraged our staff to do is when we go to conferences, whether they’re in person or virtual, to attend sessions on the use of AI in student affairs so that we can learn from other institutions.

TMD: Have you used U-M GPT before?

MH: I have not directly, but I have a funny story about our Vice President for Information Technology, Ravi Pendse. I have two daughters. My youngest daughter got married in June and so Pendse said, “Give me her name and the groom’s name,” and then he came back and texted me — within seconds — this poem about the two of them. It seemed to be well written and it was thoughtful. I thought, “Oh my gosh, this is amazing.” So, I may need to jump in the pool myself, but I did get a little taste of AI.

