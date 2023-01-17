When visitors walked into the ‘70s-themed exhibit at the Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory Friday evening, conversations ceased as they made their way to what stood in the middle of the dome-shaped room. Resting on top of two towering limestone piers was the 1857 Fitz Refracting Telescope — the instrument critical for the mid-19th century discovery of dozens of asteroids and the mapping of planet Mars.

The Fitz Refracting Telescope was one of three exhibit rooms at the event, each one showcasing the history of the observatory building and the progress of astronomy through the telescopes used.

Austin Edmister, assistant director for astronomy at the observatory, displayed the Meridian Circle Telescope, which was built in 1854 to measure the position of stars and other celestial areas with high precision. Edmister said astronomers used ruler lines of longitude and latitude suspended in the telescope’s eyepieces to calculate various measurements.

“You would line up the telescope so that the object you’re looking for would pass through the lines,” Edmister said. “The other nice thing is that the east and west position of an object is the time when it’s on the north-south meridian. So when it passes through the telescope, you get all these chances to take a measurement of time or position.”

Edmister went on to explain what type of material the ruler lines used and why they were used.

“Black widow spider silk … from my understanding, is typically the most consistent, long-lasting, and easiest to work with.”

Built in the 1950s, the observatory has long been home to historical research. In 1970, however, the University almost demolished the site completely given it wasn’t in use anymore and frequent trespassing and squatting inside it.

LSA junior Eva Chavez, a history docent for the observatory and one of the event’s organizers, said the maintenance and value of the observatory was important in allowing visitors to witness its history.

“Preservation is something we experience… it’s something that exists very tangibly in the present too,” Chavez said. “So you have this building from the 1850s and it’s awesome to see how it is still here.”

LSA senior Sabrina Lanker, who attended the event, told The Daily she hopes to come back in the future to further explore the observatory’s exhibits.

“My favorite thing is obviously the Fitz Telescope in the dome,” Lanker said. “It’s the biggest and most exciting thing in the observatory … I’ll definitely be back when they can actually observe the stars (due to cloudy conditions that night).”

The event also featured a costume contest for attendees who dressed up ‘70s attire, awarding winners an opportunity for a private tour of the observatory in the future. Edmister said the idea for a themed event was to get students interested in the observatory’s history.

“We do tours every Friday, and we want to think of new unique ideas that might pique someone’s interest and bring them to this historical facility,” Edmister said. “This observatory is so important to the University of Michigan’s history, to the history of astronomy, to the history of the state.”

Daily Staff Reporter Aditya Kannan can be reached at kannana@umich.edu.