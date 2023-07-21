Seven community members gathered in the Stamps Gallery Wednesday evening to hear Detroit-based artist Levon Kafafian discuss their work.

The event marked the second session of the Envision Conversations 2023 series, which is part of an awards program launched by the School of Art & Design that aims to celebrate emerging Michigan-based artists. In an interview with The Michigan Daily before the event, Stamps Gallery director Srimoyee Mitra said Envision was inspired by the role the gallery plays in supporting artists and generating social change.

“Being nested in an art school, something that we often and regularly think about is what is 1the role of art and design in our society,” Mitra said. “How can we support artists and designers as they build careers that thrive and also have a major impact in society and create a more positive world?”

Following an open call for submissions in the fall of 2022, a panel of judges selected three finalists to display their work in the gallery: Bakpak Durden, Parisa Ghaderi and Kafafian. Ghaderi was announced as the winner of Envision 2023 at the award ceremony on June 29.

Kafafian’s section of the Envision exhibit centers around their upcoming graphic novel Portal Fire. The novel will center on a dystopian society with influences from Kafafian’s Armenian heritage. Upon entering the exhibit, attendees were greeted with a series of dyed silk panels that acted as a “portal” into the fictional world in which Portal Fire takes place. Behind the panels, attendees observed a display of costumes and artifacts from the novel.

Attendees further immersed themselves in Azadistan by scanning QR codes placed next to each panel, which directed them to web pages displaying images of the characters and a collection of scarves designed to match.

Jennifer Junkermeier-Khan, Stamps Gallery outreach and public engagement coordinator, opened the event by providing a brief overview of the exhibit before Mitra introduced Kafafian and Steven Bridges, interim director and senior curator at the Michigan State University Broad Art Museum, as the panelists.

Kafafian said the upcoming novel was inspired by a workshop they attended seven years ago.

“In 2016, I was invited to take part in a workshop called the Detroit Sci-Fi Generator led by Adrienne Maree Brown,” Kafafian said. “The whole premise was a group of six to eight people were to envision Detroit 50 years into the future. This catalyzed me to reignite my fire of passion for sci-fi and fantasy graphic novels.”

Kafafian said the lessons they took away from the workshop were reinforced shortly after, when they were browsing through the comic book store Vault of Midnight in downtown Detroit and could not find any science fiction or fantasy graphic novels about Southwest Asians that did not feature themes of techno-orientalism.

“I asked, ‘Do I have to be the one to make this book?’ ” Kafafian said. “The 10 people in that shop simultaneously said, ‘Yes, you do. Get to work.’ Ever since then, I have been slowly building and building.”

Kafafian said they intended for the immersive exhibit to mirror the experience of being immersed in the world of Portal Fire.

“There is a deep iceberg below the surface of information that is not often presented with the media itself,” Kafafian said. “It is often presented in the art books, supplementary (materials), the fan theories that live in other places. That is something I’m working to build here: a compendium of the lore, but you have to dig for it.”

Bridges shifted the discussion towards artificial intelligence and its relationship with art, a controversial topic that has sparked debate amid the rise of new open AI technology, like ChatGPT. Kafafian said they often use AI to aid in executing the creative process.

“(I use) images of handwoven fabrics that are related to different characters, feed them to Midjourney and use text prompts that give (me) specific parameters,” Kafafian said. “There is a narrative development where I find out which keywords are going to be closer (to) where I want them to be … It takes a serious amount of time to get to an image that is remotely satisfying.”

Detroit resident Jane Sasso, who attended the event, told The Daily she heard of Kafafian through the Fiber Club*, a Detroit-based community of artists. Sasso said she was excited to interact with elements of Portal Fire through the exhibit.

“I love the alternate reality and imagined future aspects,” Sasso said. “I find it satisfying to be in an exhibit that is so immersive.”

The next and final event of the Envision Conversation series will host Envision 2023 winner Parisa Ghaderi virtually on July 27. Ghaderi’s exhibit will be open to the public until July 29.

Daily Staff Reporter Eilene Koo can be reached at ekoo@umich.edu.