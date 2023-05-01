The University of Michigan’s Big House was full of excitement and energy Saturday morning as graduates and their loved ones filled the stadium for the University’s annual Spring Commencement. The U-M Men’s Glee Club and Women’s Glee Club performed the national anthem as graduates filtered through the tunnel entrance to the stadium and commencement attendees took their seats.

University Provost Laurie McCauley welcomed students and families to the ceremony and congratulated graduates in a set of opening remarks.

“Graduates, today marks an important milestone,” McCauley said. “Today marks the day when people stop asking you what you’re studying and start asking you what you plan to do now that you’re entering the real world. As far as small talk goes, it’s a pretty drastic shift.”

From virtual classes due to COVID-19 to surges in political unrest on campus and beyond, the class of 2023 has not had the traditional college experience. McCauley said these challenges will better equip graduates for whatever they may face in the next stage of their life.

“Through your presence here today, you have proven that you are more than equal to the challenge,” McCauley said. “You already live in the real world, and you have earned your place. We who remain at the University can’t wait to see what you do next. As you join a global community of (U-M) alumni, we will be watching and cheering you on.”

McCauley then introduced the ceremony’s first student speaker, graduating Art & Design senior Nicholos Daniel. In his speech, Daniel said the hardships he and the class of 2023 faced have shaped him as a student and a person.

“During this journey, I have come to truly understand that life is not always cheerful and joyful; it’s hard but fair,” Daniel said. “Graduates, I stand here today to pour my heart out so that yours may be filled with a new fire, a new passion and drive to carry you through life as you enter a new chapter in your own worlds.”

The next opening speaker, LSA Dean Anne Curzan, was interrupted by a passing plane during the beginning of her remarks. The plane, carrying a banner that read “Congrats! So proud! Love from striking GSIs” was a part of the Graduate Employees’ Organization’s plans for protesting at commencement. In addition to the banner, GEO held an informational picket outside of the stadium. After the disruption, Curzan continued with her remarks. In her speech, she said a U-M degree comes with great potential and responsibility.

“You all now have this remarkable education from one of the best universities in the world,” Curzan said. “Look at your friends and classmates who are sitting around you who have learned and led through some of the most challenging years in American history. Your many accomplishments and your Michigan degree will open doors for you, and with those open doors comes responsibility. Others are going to look to you as leaders and models, and your words will carry weight.”

University President Santa Ono then addressed the stadium and said their college experience was unique from every previous graduating class.

“Remember back to when you came to Ann Arbor four years ago,” Ono said. “You knew that your lives would be changed. I suspect that you expected education steeped in tradition and shaped in excellence … But you have also been tested in unexpected ways. Through COVID-19 you found unexpected reservoirs of adaptability, endurance and resilience.”

The Board of Regents then presented honorary degrees to former University President Mary Sue Coleman; Wynton Marsalis, artistic director of Jazz at Lincoln Center; and playwright Dominique Morisseau. In his commencement address, Marsalis called upon graduates to use their education for good.

“Each and every one of you dreamt, at some point, of this day,” Marsalis said. “Now here we are. From engineering to public policy, from business to nursing, all the disciplines represented here are an important part of the whole … You all are needed out here … Loudly declare your intentions and spend your life making those dreams, whatever they may be, a reality.”

To conclude the ceremony, Ono and the Regents officially confirmed the class of 2023 as recipients of bachelor’s degrees from the University. As Ono began to confirm the graduates, the clouded sky opened up and sunlight blanketed the Big House.

“The sun is shining on you, do you notice that?” Ono said. “Congratulations and go blue!”

