There were 3,000 people standing side-by-side across the Diag on the University of Michigan’s campus Wednesday night. U-M students and community members gathered together in silence to mourn the mass shooting that took place on the Michigan State University’s campus Monday night which led to the death of three MSU students: Brian Fraser, Alexandria Verner and Arielle Anderson. The U-M Central Student Government organized the vigil as a way for Wolverines to stand in solidarity with Spartans and mourn the tragedy.

A similar vigil took place on MSU’s campus at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and was attended by thousands of students, according to The State News, MSU’s student-run newspaper. Both vigils honored the lives of those who were killed in the shooting and were intended to help students at both campuses heal together. Attendees in Ann Arbor held candles in a circle around the block ‘M,’ before moving toward the Hatcher Graduate Library to listen to remarks by members of CSG.

LSA senior Noah Zimmerman, CSG president, spoke first, emphasizing that the U-M community is mourning alongside MSU.

“When one of (Michigan’s universities) is hurt, we all feel the pain,” Zimmerman said. “We feel for them.”

With a half-mast American flag behind them, CSG members only spoke for around ten minutes, but invited attendees to stay as long as they wanted to and asked students to sign or write messages on a banner sitting below the steps of the Graduate Library. According to LSA senior Jacklyn Hillman, CSG vice president, the banner was given to MSU’s student government following the vigil.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily at the vigil, LSA sophomore Kayla Wehner, a transfer student from MSU, said she has several loved ones at MSU. She said she couldn’t process the shooting while it was happening, and the impact of what had happened didn’t sink in until she saw it all over social media and in the news.

“My boyfriend, who’s a student at MSU, called me and told me about the shooting,” Wehner said. “All of my friends and my siblings go to MSU, and so I was really shaken and I couldn’t even process what was going on.”

MSU junior Andy Nguyen said he lives off campus, so he was shocked to hear about the shooting Monday night and he immediately started sending texts to loved ones. Ngyuen said he left East Lansing the morning after the shooting and came to Ann Arbor to stay with his girlfriend who attends the University of Michigan. He decided to attend the vigil on the Diag to show support for his school.

“I just thought it was best to leave Lansing,” Nguyen said. “I feel like leaving may have helped a little bit, but I kind of wish I stayed just because … we’re all in this together. I was very surprised that Michigan had a vigil, so, very luckily I decided to come here.”

When asked if Nguyen wanted to share anything else with The Daily, he responded with two words.

“Spartan Strong,” Nguyen said.

LSA sophomore Gabriela Muniz said she was at home studying for an exam when she heard the news about an active shooter on MSU’s campus. Muniz said she was immediately shaken.

“It’s unbelievable that this is the reality of this country,” Muniz said. “(The victims) were just students, living life, just going on about their life, and now they are gone. Nobody’s gonna reverse this senseless tragedy for this family. It’s just terrible.”

Sueann Caulfield, professor at the U-M Residential College, told The Daily at the vigil that she was inspired by the number of students who came out to the Diag to stand in silence in support of the MSU community.

“I was really struck by the silence when I arrived,” Caulfield said. “I arrived a few minutes early and already the crowd (had) gathered, and more were coming in. Everyone was just here to be here with each other.”

MSU is a mere 62-mile drive from Ann Arbor, and Caulfield said this proximity means that almost every U-M student knows at least one person at MSU.

“(MSU is) not just close to home, it is home,” Caulfield said. “It’s happened to so many other people, and now it’s happening to us.”

Nursing freshman Nicole Godfrey said she attended the vigil to show support for the MSU community, including for her friend who knew of one of the victims. Godfrey, who is from Rochester, Mich. said she is also very close with many people who survived the shooting at Oxford High School in November 2021.

“Justin Shilling was actually a friend of mine, and I lost him at Oxford,” Godfrey said. “I just wanted to give all my support, especially to the Oxford students who had to endure that and then went to Michigan State as well … no one deserves to go through this, especially (not) multiple times.”

Engineering sophomore Hunter Schrupp said he grew up in Ann Arbor and has been participating in the MSU and U-M rivalry for years, but right now he thinks it’s incredibly important that the U-M community shows their unwavering support for everyone in East Lansing.

“I’ve been to events like this after tragedies, but this one is definitely different,” Schrupp said. “I’m seeing people I knew from high school who have come back for the week from MSU. I see the look on their faces, and they’re sad and they’re scared and I get it.”

Several hundred students remained on the Diag late into the night, their faces solemn as the wind whipped back and forth. While some students hugged each other and offered support, others stood quietly around the block ‘M’ until their candles burned to the wick and eventually went out.

In an interview with The Daily at the event Peter Railton, a U-M philosophy professor, spoke about the prevalence of guns and gun violence in the U.S., which became the leading cause of death for children in 2022.

“With guns as widely present as they are in our society, every day, people are being shot in their homes quietly,” Railton said. “Not by necessarily criminals, but through domestic violence and suicide. (Gun violence is) an illness that (the U.S. doesn’t) seem to be willing to cure ourselves of.”

U-M leadership, including University President Santa Ono, have encouraged students to take care of their wellbeing over the next several days, highlighting the campus mental health resources available to students such as Counseling and Psychological Services, the Faculty and Staff Counseling and Consultation Office, Michigan Medicine Office of Counseling and Workplace Resilience and Wolverine Wellness.

The Michigan Daily would like to express our deepest condolences to our peers at Michigan State University and our colleagues at The State News. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of the victims as well as the entire East Lansing community.

For more coverage of the shooting, visit The State News. We encourage you to support their important student journalism at such a tragic time.

