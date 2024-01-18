When visitors enter the “Pivot” exhibition in the Duderstadt Center Gallery, they put on a virtual reality headset, escaping the chilly Michigan winter to be transported to a sunny meadow. This is the first act of “Pivot,” the three-part VR exhibition presented by the School of Music, Theatre & Dance’s Department of Dance and Music, Theatre & Dance senior Rileigh Goldsmith. The exhibition, which opened on Jan. 10, will remain open through Jan. 21.

For her senior dance thesis, Goldsmith replaced the typical senior concert with a VR performance, showcasing original choreography in multiple settings to create an immersive experience for visitors. Attendees walk through three rooms, representing the three movements of “Pivot”: “Question,” “Untether” and “Pivot.” Each room is equipped with three VR headsets for visitors to watch 360-degree performances choreographed by Goldsmith.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Goldsmith said she was inspired by kinesthetic empathy, the capacity to experience and express empathy through movement, and wanted to incorporate it into a non-traditional dance performance.

“I’ve been fascinated by the concept of kinesthetic empathy, which is when our mirror neurons cause us to experience empathy and emotion solely by watching someone else’s live movement,” Goldsmith said. “For this reason, I really wanted to explore how different viewing modalities alter (the) experience, particularly watching dance, so I was really drawn to VR for its immersive capabilities. I’m hoping the gallery will give people space to actively experience dance, (not sitting) in a chair looking forward and (being) forced to only have one perspective.”

Goldsmith said that “Pivot” had a core message centered around her experiences with change.

“In my experience, college has been a period of constant fluctuation, whether that be in friendships, relationships, academics or even self-image,” Goldsmith said. “And oftentimes, it’s really difficult, at least for me, to let go of what is familiar even if you know deep down you might be happier on a different path. In ‘Pivot,’ I aimed to utilize choreography, film and prose to embody the cathartic experience of untying yourself from comfort, or really giving yourself permission to reinvent.”

Goldsmith said the unique circumstances of her thesis meant she had a lot to learn throughout the process. However, Goldsmith said what she learned from the challenges she faced brought the exhibition together.

“Since I am the first (Bachelor of Fine Arts) student in the history of the Dance Department to present my thesis outside of a live viewing concert, this process was just a huge learning curve for me,” Goldsmith said. “There were certain points where I felt like I had absolutely no idea what (I was) doing, but (I just had) to do it. … Getting to create the exhibition has been incredibly empowering and fulfilling, and I just feel honestly grateful to be allowed to try something new.”

Music, Theatre & Dance lecturer Krisilyn Frazier advised Goldsmith with her exhibition. In an interview with The Daily, Frazier said Goldsmith approached her about integrating VR into her senior thesis project when Goldsmith was a student in her class.

“I started teaching the dance and film production course last winter and (Goldsmith) is the first generation of that course,” Frazier said. “She had approached me about VR after telling her I had worked in VR. … She was able to learn about the pre-production, production (and) post (production process), and it’s very different from just being a stage performer and engaging with the audience, but it’s obviously an immersive experience.”

In an interview with The Daily, Music, Theatre & Dance junior Stella Lansill, event attendee and one of Goldsmith’s classmates, said “Pivot” presented a novel way for viewers to engage with dance performances through VR.

“You can tell we’re in an ever-growing technological age and it’s really interesting to think about how performance art is going to change and evolve,” Lansill said. “With that in mind, I think it’s really interesting … (that) we’re all (at the exhibition) as a community, but at the same time, it’s a very individualized experience. I don’t know of any other space where you’ll be watching a dance performance by yourself (because) usually you’re in a large auditorium or we have a studio we all watch in.”

Although visitors spend most of their time in the exhibition wearing VR headsets, Goldsmith said she included a hands-on element of untying ribbons from the ceiling to provide a space for visitors to reflect.

“It culminates in an interactive activity in which viewers are invited to reflect on their own experience (with change) alongside their experience in the gallery by untying ribbons from the ceiling,” Goldsmith said. “The ribbons serve as a motif throughout the gallery, so I wanted people in the end to have a chance to physically connect to the symbol as they leave the space.”

