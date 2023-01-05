As classes resumed for students at the University of Michigan on Wednesday after a two week break, School of Music, Theatre & Dance students took the stage in the Hill Auditorium. The undergraduate Concerto Competition was their opportunity to compete for coveted soloist spots alongside one of the University’s two orchestras, the University Philharmonia Orchestra and the University Symphony Orchestra. The event saw eight competitors who performed solos on sharp pianos, rich strings, a euphonium or sang in front of an audience of supporters and faculty judges. Competitors had 25 minutes each to perform their chosen concerto.

The two winners of the competition, announced after deliberation by faculty judges, were Ben Deighton, Music, Theatre & Dance junior and cellist, for his performance of Dmitry Kabalevsky’s Cello Concerto No. 2 in C Minor, Op. 77 and Nathan Landers, Music, Theatre & Dance junior and clarinetist, for his performance of Oscar Navarro’s II Concerto.

Landers spoke to The Michigan Daily following the competition and expressed gratitude for the support he received during and leading up to his performance.

“I’m relieved it’s over,” Landers said. “I’m glad I won. I’m thankful for all my friends and my family for their support. Go blue!”

Deighton said he was looking forward to playing with one of the full orchestras. He said he was especially grateful for the help of his piano accompanist, Narae Joo, Music, Theatre & Dance collaborative pianist for the Strings Department.

“I’m just excited to play the piece with an orchestra, because the orchestra part has all of the music in it, and you really don’t hear it (all) with just the piano,” Deighton said. “Working with my pianist, Narae Joo, she’s amazing and she’s been playing with me for the past three years. We’ve done a lot of work together, and I really appreciate working with her.”

Christopher Harding, chair of the Music, Theatre & Dance School’s Piano Department, told The Daily before the competition that the Hill Auditorium was a wonderful venue for the Concerto Competition. He said it provided all of the competitors with an authentic performance experience.

“(The Hill Auditorium) is one of the great performance spaces in the northern hemisphere,” Harding said. “We have people who come from New York, great orchestras like the New York Philharmonic that perform in New York and Chicago. They stop in Ann Arbor on the way because we have just such an incredible hall and an incredible audience.”

Prior to the competition, Music, Theatre & Dance senior Eric Yu, another one of the competitors, said he was incredibly excited to have the opportunity to play his concerto in the Hill Auditorium before he graduates.

“Hill (Auditorium) is a great stage. It has great pianos and it’s a great atmosphere, but the award for winning the Concerto Competition is a performance with the orchestra,” Yu said. “And orchestra performances as soloists are really rare. Normally, an orchestra, if they want to schedule something, they’ll invite a really famous musician, or the other way to play with an orchestra is (if) you win a competition.”

Yu said the prize of playing with the University’s orchestras could potentially open up post-graduate performance opportunities, but he primarily saw the competition as a way to expand his experience and abilities, regardless of whether or not he won.

“You only become a better performer by performing a lot,” Yu said. “If we had to speak on the technical side of things, I guess it looks good on your resume, but it’s mostly for the experience in my opinion. Just by performing a lot you become a better performer. Performing is not a talent, it’s an acquired skill.”

Harding, who coached Yu as well as fellow competitor Yan, said he was proud of their preparation for their concertos.

“Nobody gets to the Concerto Competition without working very, very hard and working very hard, not only for that particular competition, but also in studies in general,” Harding said. “We find that our best and most dedicated students rise to the top and they’re the ones who are competing in the competition.”

Music, Theatre & Dance junior Joseph Bickel, who played the euphonium — a brass instrument similar to the tuba — for the competition, said despite the instrument’s relative obscurity compared to other instruments such a violin or piano, he didn’t find it difficult to find a concerto piece he wanted to play.

Bickel said he had first encountered the piece he played, Vladimir Cosma’s Euphonium Concerto, his freshman year. He said he previously played the concerto’s third movement at a festival on its own, but that this competition gave him the opportunity to memorize the piece in its entirety.

“The euphonium’s an interesting instrument because it (is traditional) in British brass bands as the solo instrument of the band, so there’s actually a ton of solo repertoire written for euphonium,” Bickel said. “This specific one was written in the ’90s for the euphonium, it’s not a transcription or anything.”

Yu said he thinks the competition aspect of the performances inspired him and other competitors to choose more technically challenging pieces to showcase their abilities.

“I will say, the repertoire played at a very high level is not Mozart and Beethoven and all this nice stuff,” Yu said. “It’s a really flashy … and really difficult and respected repertoire … I would like people to come listen, but I understand that the repertoire is not for everyone. And because it’s a competition setting, it’s a lot more intense.”

A few dozen attendees watched the performances, with several filtering through as different performers entered and exited the stage. Yu said the live audience added a level of excitement beyond just performing for the judges.

“If it’s just the judges, I would really, really focus on making my music speak exactly what I practiced very much,” Yu said. “But with a live audience … that kind of changes up a few things. Then I would feel like I want to entertain (the audience). It’s a lot more personal with people that are taking time out of their day to come listen to you.”

Music, Theatre & Dance graduate student Trevor Scott said he was there to support two of his friends who were both performing, vocalists and Music, Theatre & Dance seniors Abigail Lysinger and Rebecca Clark.

“I loved the musicality, and how the instruments filled up the space in ( Hill Auditorium),” Scott said. “It’s just really excellent all around.”

The Music, Theatre & Dance School will host another Concerto Competition in Hill Auditorium on Jan. 5 for graduate student competitors.



