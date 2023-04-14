University of Michigan community members strolled through the Michigan League Thursday evening to observe works of art from LGBTQ+ incarcerated individuals throughout the state of Michigan. The exhibit was hosted by the School of Public Health and the U-M chapter of Black and Pink, a non-profit organization which hosts letter-writing sessions to incarcerated community members with HIV/AIDS, as well as incarcerated individuals who identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community. The artwork will be displayed in the Michigan League until the end of the month.

The event was organized by William Lopez of the Adelante Lab — an academic team within the Public Health School — as well as Public Health students Kara Mannor and Zihui Adams, Public Health senior Meghna Singh and LSA senior Makenzee Van Buren.

The exhibit opening event started with a slideshow presentation of artwork from the incarcerated individuals. Throughout the fall 2022 semester, Black and Pink organized monthly letter-writing events inviting incarcerated individuals to submit their art for this exhibit. After receiving their submissions, artists filled out statement sheets to explain the meanings behind their pieces.

The organizers gave a brief summary of the objectives of the event during the opening presentation and reflected on the statement sheets the artists had submitted.

Mannor emphasized the importance of building connections with those in social isolation, particularly through letter writing.

“(Letter writing is) a way to practice accountable relationships in life,” Mannor said. “Accountability is community building.”

Medical School student Amanda Casetti told The Michigan Daily she has been attending Black and Pink’s letter-writing events since the beginning of the 2023 fall semester.

“Directly communicating with and forming relationships with people who are incarcerated helps me to ground myself and remember why I’m working towards, for me, health justice,” Casetti said.

During the presentation, Mannor received a phone call from one of the artists, Lādi Dä. On the phone, Dä urged the participants to practice self-love and engage in artistic endeavors.

“Each and every one of you is your own artist,” Dä said. “ … speak from personal experience with conviction … consolidate each other, love each other and ourselves,” Dä said. “You are a piece of art.”

Adams said the exhibit allowed the artists a creative outlet to express their feelings.

“I think it was about how lonely people can feel, how important art is in terms of creating a space that safe enough to express, safe enough to express the anger … it’s also very empowering for them,” Adams said.

Following the opening presentation, attendees were led to the gallery downstairs to view the submitted artwork. The gallery presented two to three framed pieces from each artist, which includes poems, drawings, paintings and letters.

“We took care in including the artists’ statements in the frame, as we thought they too were poetic and powerful archival pieces,” Adams said. “We framed the envelopes as well, wanting to capture the handwriting and power of correspondence between those who are incarcerated and those who are not … One of the artists sent their art in an envelope they handmade out of MDOC catalog forms.”

As the event came to a close, attendees handwrote cards reflecting on the pieces. As one of the organizers, Adams said she wanted participants to converse with the artists in an effort to validate the incarcerated individuals’ preferred identities.

“We intentionally had people handwrite their responses in an effort to confront the ways that people consume art passively,” Adams said. “We want to encourage our participants to actively engage in a meaningful dialogue. This showcase will recognize and validate their preferred identity, including their transition to their identity.”

Daily News Contributor Kally Van can be reached at kallyvan@umich.edu.