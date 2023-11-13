Hundreds of students lie on the ground, participating in a national die-in to represent the thousands of deaths in Gaza in recent weeks. Jeremy Weine/Daily. Buy this photo.

About 100 students and community members lay on the ground of the University of Michigan’s Diag Thursday during a “die-in” demonstration for almost three hours to draw attention to the thousands of Palestinians killed in the ongoing Israeli-Hamas war and call on the University to divest from companies who fund Israel. As demonstrators held Palestinian flags and photographs of children killed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, the organizers read aloud the names of Palestinians who were killed in the war.

As of Nov. 8, more than 10,000 Palestinians, including thousands of children, have been killed by the Israeli military. More than 1,200 people have been killed by Hamas since the Israeli government declared war on Hamas following their Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

The die-in was co-sponsored by Students Allied for Freedom and Equality, the U-M chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace, United Asian American Organizations and the Graduate Employees’ Organization, among other campus organizations. The event was part of “Shut It Down for Palestine,” a collective movement across the nation to call for a ceasefire in the war and for support for Palestinians.

Students began to lay down in the Diag at noon. Less than five minutes later, SAFE president Salma Hamamy opened the event. Hamamy read through 4,000 names of Palestinians who were killed by Israeli attacks on Gaza from the past month in order of age. In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Hamamy said the die-in’s purpose was to demonstrate the reality of this violence.

“The media portrays inaccurate numbers quite often in a way that dehumanizes Palestinians,” Hamamy said. “We wanted to use graphic images, show them how terrible the conditions are. We wanted to show them physically, the numbers of bodies and the incomprehensible numbers of people who have died — 10,000 people and the number is still increasing. Ten thousand people have died in the span of a month and when we tried to say (the names) today, we could not fit that in.”

Following a prayer break, representatives from the U-M chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace delivered speeches and read poetry about unity. In an interview with The Daily during the demonstration, Annabel Bean, co-founder of the U-M chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace, said Israel’s ongoing attack on Gaza does not align with Jewish values.

“Genocide is not a Jewish value, and it is not antisemitic to oppose Israel’s killing of thousands of Palestinians,” Bean said. “Anti-Zionism is not antisemitism, and mass killing Palestinians is not the way to keep Jewish people safe. Palestinian liberation is tied up with Jewish safety because none of us are free and safe until we are all free and safe.”

Multiple signs held up at the Diag called on the U-M administration to divest from companies that fund Israel. Hamamy said while this demonstration, unlike other protests on campus, was geared more toward student awareness, they still wanted to highlight the University’s involvement in the Israel-Hamas war.

“The reason why we all decided to move forward with the die-in was because we felt like we have been targeting admin so much, and this time, we wanted it more suitably targeted to students,” Hamamy said. “We explicitly wanted to highlight that the University of Michigan is actually investing into companies that are contributing to this genocide, like our money as students and also as American taxpayers are going to fund weaponry and bombs and military equipment that are being used to commit war crimes before our very eyes.”

According to a press release released Nov 10, SAFE met with members from U-M administration last Thursday where SAFE requested information about divestment policy. GEO member Felipe Moretti said a lack of administrative action from the University prompted the die-in.

“The die-in was a powerful response to the university admin’s irresponsible lack of movement on divestment,” said Moretti. “The ball is in admin’s court. SAFE has a lot of support from undergrads and grads alike here at the university, and we’re ready to mobilize.”

Zainab Hakim, SAFE Education Committee member, told The Daily that the organizers wanted students to understand that the violence against Palestinians is ongoing.

“(We want students to) grasp how much destruction has happened in Palestine, not just in the past few months, but since 1948,” Hakim said. “It’s impossible for us to convey the truth of it, no matter how many photos we take or how many things we take, but (our goal is) to keep it on people’s minds.”



