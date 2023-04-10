On an intricately-patterned mat in the School of Public Health at the University of Michigan lay dozens of instruments: Tibetan singing bowls, gongs and chimes, as well as hammers of all shapes and sizes. As eight U-M students laid down in Shavasana — a resting yoga pose — practitioners Julie Kouyate and Roberta Maxwell from Sacred Sound Journey aimed to send the entire room into another world.

The experience was a sound bath — a meditative experience where participants are surrounded, or ‘bathed’ in, sound waves. The event was a part of a healing circle experience hosted by Roe v. Rape Friday evening for sexual assault survivors on campus. Aside from the sound bath, women’s rights activist Jan BenDor and Washtenaw County Treasurer Catherine McClary were invited to talk about the history of Michigan state legislature concerning sexual violence.

Andrew Panter, co-president of Roe v. Rape, said the organization decided to host the healing circle in addition to their usual forms of activism, such as rallies, to help survivors on campus in a more personal way.

“It really fits into our mission of helping support survivors on campus,” Panter said. “This is one of the most direct ways we can do it. Typically we do activism and advocacy, but this is a way to be more inward.”

In the 1970s, BenDor and McClary founded the Women’s Crisis Center in Ann Arbor, a nonprofit counseling service that used to provide telephone support to women who were experiencing sexual violence. Though the center closed in 1990, it was one of the first groups to collect data and conduct research about sexual violence in the country.

“We set up a hotline and we started responding to calls,” BenDor said. “At the same time we went all over the (University of Michigan) campus and tacked up a survey to find out who had been a victim and asked them because we were doing research (and) at that time there was no data.”

Today, there are 1,580 crisis centers around the country for sexual assault victims. According to the National Institute of Justice, the rape reporting increased from 1992 to 2000 and more survivors, rather than third parties, are doing the reporting now.

Through hearing from survivors and pioneering research in this field, BenDor and McClary aimed to change the narrative that rape is just about sex. They said they sought to show the public that rape is a matter of power and control.

“Everybody blamed the woman and everybody assumed that rape and sexual assault was just a matter of sex,” BenDor said. “It wasn’t until we started working on (the research), that we finally got across the point that sexual assault is about power and is about control. And it has next to nothing to do with anything you want to refer to as sex or sexual needs.”

BenDor and McClary said they also brought law students from around the state together with Michgian state legislators to draft major legal reform that expanded the definition of a sexual assault victim. It was signed into law by then-Michigan governor William Milliken in August 1974.

“We made a major structural change in the whole area of law; it wasn’t just rape in the traditional sense,” BenDor said. “We just covered every form of sexual assault in this law. We also covered every possible victim, male or female. Amazingly, it passed in four months from the time we introduced it.”

Andrew Yang, a Public Health graduate student, said he believes that BenDor and McClary’s efforts are significant because it can be difficult for sexual violence survivors to heal from their trauma. He also said he believes sexual violence is a problem that needs to addressed on a legal level.

“(Sexual violence) is an external thing that affected them, so it has to be treated externally too,” Yang said.

Kouyate said survivors of trauma often suffer from feeling like they are not in control and may experience feelings of insecurity.

“A lot of times when we have a traumatic experience what happens is, we don’t feel safe in our bodies and we feel like we’re guarding our experiences,” Kouyate said. “So, you don’t even feel like you have control over it. You’ll find the dangers: anything that smells similar to something that was unsafe, any colors that are associated with something that was unsafe.”

Kouyate explained that the purpose of the sound bath she helped lead on Friday was to let the participants meditate and regain a feeling of sovereignty over their bodies.

“So what we want you to do is really just connect with yourself and come into your body and remember your power,” Kouyate said. “Remember how powerful you really are and how safe you are because you are still sovereign over your body. You get to choose where you go and when you go there.”

LSA freshman Madison Boyd said the sound bath was a relaxing and mindful experience.

“I feel like it was very therapeutic,” Boyd said. “It was nice to sit down and listen to the sounds and be inside your body and just kind of be aware of your feelings.”

LSA sophomore Cory Plotzke, a member of Roe v. Rape, said the event was intended to support survivors through providing a place to heal and a space for community and solidarity.

“I believe that people need this type of stuff to know that they have community, support and solidarity to any of their struggles and things like this that are explicitly designed to heal,” Plotzke said.

