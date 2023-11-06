The fourth annual Respond/Resist/Rethink exhibition made its debut at the University of Michigan Stamps Gallery during an opening ceremony on Friday. The exhibition encourages all graduate and undergraduate students across the University’s three campuses to submit artwork from a variety of mediums that is focused on improving equity and justice in their communities. From the original submissions, a committee of Art & Design students, faculty and staff selects a number of works to be displayed in exhibition spaces, like the Stamps Gallery, at each of the three campuses.

The first iteration of the Respond/Resist/Rethink exhibition was created at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when campus galleries were closed to the public. The exhibition — which was shared with the campus community virtually — encouraged students to create art as a way to help them cope with what was happening in the world around them and to combat feelings of isolation.

Now the event is fully in-person, with visitors able to view the selected works displayed in the Stamps Gallery, the Duderstadt Gallery on North Campus, Riverbank Arts in Flint and the Stamelos Gallery in Dearborn. In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Stamps Gallery Director Srimoyee Mitra said, since its inception, the purpose of the exhibition has always been to foster an environment where students can use their creative voices to engage with the world around them.

“We really started this program during the pandemic because it was a difficult time,” Mitra said. “We were closed to the public and the campus was hybrid. But at the same time, being a University gallery, we wanted to create space for students and student voices to reflect on what was happening around us.”

In her speech at the opening ceremony, Mitra told attendees she hoped the exhibit would encourage students to think about potential solutions to issues of equity and inclusivity in creative, new ways.

“At the Stamps Gallery, we’ve heard deeply about how we can support our students as they navigate these turbulent times,” Mitra said. “The goal of the exhibition is to create space for diverse student voices, concerns and ideas for creating a more just and equitable community.”

Rackham student Cressandra Thibodeaux showcased a work from her “My Box” series, which comments on the political climate surrounding abortion. Thibodeaux told The Daily the issue of reproductive rights is especially important to her because of her own experience having an abortion. Thibodeaux said she was raised Catholic, but did not want her religious beliefs to prevent her from looking after her reproductive health. This conflict between her religious background and health care concerns, Thibodeaux said, provided a lot of the inspiration behind “The Box.”

“It was this weird fight to get back my body,” Thibodeaux said. “This religious view of ‘Life is more sacred than your own, an unborn child is more sacred than your own’ — it’s ridiculous. And so I realized how Catholicism has played to my detriment.”

Art & Design sophomore Hana Ichikawa, spoke with The Daily at the opening ceremony about how their identity inspired the short film they submitted to the exhibit, which is screened in a repeating loop on a wall-mounted television in the Stamps Gallery. Ichikawa identifies as Japanese-American and their film analyzes the U.S. bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II.

“I wanted to submit here because as a Japanese American, we have to navigate through imperialism and colonialism,” Ichikawa said. “America itself is a colonist and so is Japan. As an Asian American, I want to criticize Japan for their flaws in their laws, as well as the Americas … Film was the best way to promote that and spread that information that the U.S. bombed Japan and that caused a lot of harm, but so did Japan to the US.”

The event was catered by Noon at Night, a culinary organization dedicated to promoting multicultural exchange through food. Noon at Night served a variety of soups t associated with the cultures of many of the participating artists. Rackham student Lunia Oriol, advisory fellow for Noon at Night, said she enjoyed seeing the project come together.

“I’ve seen this project emerge beautifully, like a supernova, just a burst of activity,” Oriol said. “The last 48 hours were just filled with cooking and folding all of these pamphlets that you see and printing and drawing so it just came together very beautifully and very organically.”

Ichikawa said she hopes the exhibit will be a part of an ongoing effort to incorporate art into social justice advocacy at the University.

“I hope (the organizers) continue to do it,” Ichikawa said. “Hopefully we put that into action and put it into our actual practices, and demonstrate how it should be done and bring attention to things that are overlooked in our society.”

Daily News Contributors Grace Schuur and Audrey Shabelski can be reached at gschuur@umich.edu and audres@umich.edu.