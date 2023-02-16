University of Michigan students had the opportunity to explore various student-led mental health resources and initiatives in the Kuenzel Room of the Michigan Union Wednesday during the second annual PULSE Wellness Expo. The event was organized by PULSE, a student-organization focused on the intersection between individual identity and wellbeing, as a way of bringing together various wellness organizations on campus to promote mental health.

Public Health junior Roshan Desai, a member of PULSE, told The Michigan Daily at the event that prioritizing student mental health is important in the aftermath of the mass shooting that took place at Michigan State University on Feb. 13.

“I think now more than ever it’s important to promote mental health and wellness on our campus to all students,” Desai said. “Even if we’re telling ourselves it’s okay, it’s important to look out for each other as a community.”

Desai said this year’s event is focused on promoting wellness in general and allowing students to explore the different resources available to them, from therapy to stress balls.

“We have each organization bringing their own promotional materials and informing people of what their organization does,” Desai said. “In addition, each organization has their own little activity. So, (at some tables) we have stress balls, which are super fun, and some organizations are doing affirmations on sticky notes.”

LSA senior Vaishnavi Krishnan, president of PULSE, was at the event and said the organization designed their 2023 Expo based on the feedback they received from the first PULSE Expo — which took place in the Michigan League last year.

“We’ve been able to plan this Expo in the Union, a more prominent location (than last year), and (have) more organizations present as well,” Krishnan said. “We’re really excited to be able to bring this as an opportunity for students where it’s not only a place to learn more about the different mental health and well-being organizations, but also present different well-being activities and ways to engage in mental health.”

The event attendees included representatives from a variety of campus initiatives and student organizations such as hEARt Listens, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, CAPS in Action, Wolverine Support Network and Dil Se.

LSA sophomore Ruchi Garuda, who attended the event as a member of hEARt Listens, said the organization’s goal was to spread awareness of their organization’s anonymous peer support text line.

“Our goals are to provide more awareness about this resource we have on campus, find more members and also to spread a little gratitude and happiness,” Garuda said.

LSA sophomore Rida Qureshi, a member of student organization Dil Se, said her organization seeks to address mental health issues in a culturally sustainable way for the South Asian community.

“What we work to do is destigmatize mental health within the South Asian community,” Qureshi said. “So we do that through events, dialogues. We have a lot of creative outlets as well — we have a podcast (called Samosas and Mimosas) and a magazine.”

LSA senior Jen Goodman, a member of the Wolverine Support Network, said her organization attended the event to collaborate with the other mental health-focused organizations to try to find ways of improving overall mental health on campus.

“I think it’s important (that) all the organizations at PULSE today have a commonality in well-being on campus,” Goodman said. “Just being able to be together and work towards … well-being and mental health on campus is a goal.”

Business senior Surina Sheth, who is also a member of Wolverine Support Network, said being a part of the Wolverine Support Network has been beneficial to her personally and she hopes that the PULSE Expo will expose more students to the organization.

“I met a lot of my friends through Wolverine Support Network,“ Sheth said. “I worked through a lot of my own personal issues through Wolverine Support Network. I think being here for all the students along with all the other organizations here is super important for this common goal that we all want to achieve on such a big campus.”

LSA senior Rebecca Roman, a member of CAPS in Action, said one of their organization’s goals of being at the PULSE Expo was to talk to students and show them that mental health is a priority at the University.

“Our hope being here is showing people we want to hear what they have to say,” Roman said. “With our activity, we want to know what’s on people’s minds and what they’re struggling with so we know how we can target resources to their needs. (We want to) make sure people know there are a lot of (organizations) on campus that care about their mental health.”

As the three-hour event went on, various students wandered in and out, approaching the various tables and activities playing with homemade stress balls at the PULSE table.

LSA sophomore Owen McAlister-Lopez said he decided to attend the PULSE Expo after he met some of the organizers in the lobby of the Michigan Union. He said he especially enjoyed creating his own stress ball as part of the event.

“It’s actually pretty relaxing to make it, and now I have a successful little pink stress balloon,” McAlister-Lopez said. “I’m pretty content, (my stress ball is) doing good things.”

Rackham student Justin Avila said he attended the event to learn more about wellness opportunities at the University and to obtain a healthy snack.

“At my (undergraduate) university, when there were these wellness expos there’d be free food and they’d hand out bananas, apples, things like that,” Avila said. “It’s also nice because whether that’s the main incentive or not, the thing is that everyone coming here is learning about mental health and wellness.”

Groups of students wandered in and out of the event all evening. LSA junior Alex Wingate said he came to the event with his friends to engage with mental health in a fun way.

“It’s pretty cool, I like the raffles,” Wingate said. “I also like the emphasis on mental health (and) having that more in the forefront of people’s minds is really good.”

LSA senior Priyal Shah said she decided to attend the Expo to learn more about organizations promoting wellness and mental health on campus. She said she especially appreciated being able to learn about organizations she wasn’t previously familiar with.

“I don’t think I’ve heard about most of these organizations,” Shah said. “I learned a lot about what events they’re doing and I got to participate in some fun activities.”

