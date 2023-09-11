About 60 participants and supporters of the Public Service Internship Program gathered in the lobby and auditorium of the Student Activities Building Friday night to celebrate the career of Lynn Halton, PSIP’s retiring supervisor and former PSIP participant. The event commemorated the program’s 55th year at the University of Michigan.

Each year, PSIP offers U-M students professional development opportunities and application guidance for public service internships in Washington, D.C. over the summer. According to the PSIP website, the program is the oldest of its kind in the nation.

PSIP alumni joined Halton’s family and friends for a stroll through the Decades Walk exhibit, which displayed a variety of photos and memorabilia from the program’s past five decades. Attendees enjoyed refreshments as they explored, including a cake topped with sparkly maize and blue roses. A table displaying awards, photos and accomplishments from Halton’s career invited participants to write a note for Halton’s retirement in a black notebook.

The Decades Walk displayed a variety of items, including a resume guidebook from the ‘90s, lists of PSIP internships over the years and a slide deck from the ‘70s. PSIP student coordinator Katie Keim said in an interview with The Michigan Daily the items were personally selected by Halton.

“(Halton) is super sentimental, and everything on those tables has a special meaning to her,” Keim said. “You can pick up anything, and she has an individual meaning, a story and a memory behind it. … That spirit of public service just shines through her.”

Halton originally became involved with PSIP when she was an undergraduate student at the University in the 1980s and participated in the program. With guidance from PSIP mentors, Halton secured two internships during her undergraduate career in the Capitol — one with the United Nations International Labour Organization in 1984 and another with the American Association of University Professors in 1985.

After graduating with her bachelor’s degree, Halton realized she wanted to pursue a career in higher education. She went on to receive her master’s from Bowling Green State University in 1989 before beginning a career advising college students. Halton started at Henry Ford College and then came back to the University of Michigan as a staff member at the U-M Career Center and Center for Educational Outreach.

Eight years ago, Halton brought her career full circle and accepted her position PSIP, where she became program supervisor. In an interview at the event, Halton told The Daily that she hopes the program will continue to positively impact students who are passionate about public service in years to come.

“The legacy (of PSIP) is really big for me because it changed my life so much,” Halton said. “I want the opportunity to continue for other people. We’ll have students here from all around the world … So we want that to continue and to be a meaningful program to help students.”

Law School student Nick Martire, who interned with ProBono Institute as an U-M undergraduate student in the program, attended the event and told The Daily that PSIP helped him figure out the career he wanted to pursue.

“I knew I was vaguely interested in some type of public service, public policy (or) law type thing,” Martire said. “I majored in Public Policy in undergrad, but PSIP helped crystallize ‘Yes, I want to go to law school. And yes, I do want to do some type of public service work for my career.’ ”

In a speech to the event’s attendees, Terri LaMarco, senior associate director at the U-M Career Center, praised Halton’s connection with students in PSIP over the past several years.

“She puts her all into her work with the students,” LaMarco said. “She’s building relationships, mentoring, securing resources, educating and empowering, and I can honestly tell you that … she will leave no stone unturned to ensure their success.”

LSA junior Ghadeer Alrubaye attended the celebration and said she got to know Halton on a personal level as a part of PSIP last year. She said the event reminded her of Halton’s career-long accomplishments.

“Seeing her face-to-face throughout the summer and throughout the year, you kind of forget that she’s actually very impactful, and she’s not just my program director, but she’s impacted so many students across generations,” Alrubaye said. “It’s really amazing to see that.”

Daily Staff Reporter Abigail VanderMolen can be reached at vabigail@umich.edu.