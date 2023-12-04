The University of Michigan chapter of Phi Iota Alpha, a Latino fraternity, hosted its third annual José Martí Open Mic Night at Rackham Graduate School Saturday. Martí was a Cuban poet, essayist and a leader in Cuba’s movement for independence.

Social Work student Juan Carlos Garcia opened the event by reciting poems about police violence toward young people of Color in the United States. In his initial remarks, Juan Carlos Garcia told attendees he chose these poems to highlight the impact of police brutality on both a campus-wide and national scale.

“I think we’re in a very interesting moment in time, especially ever since (COVID-19) and the prominence of Black Lives Matter,” Juan Carlos Garcia said. “With everything happening in the Middle East and especially the police presence that happened at the protests at Ruthven — because I was actually there and I got affected by the police — I think it was particularly important for me to try to channel that in some ways.”

Art & Design senior Victor Luis Garcia, president of Phi Iota Alpha, presented a project he worked on for class about Mexican culture, Mesoamerica and his ancestry. He told the crowd he was interested in the role of food in indigenous Mesoamerican culture, which led him to his eventual project of engraving depictions of family memories on cutting boards.

“I’m actually going to start laser engraving (cutting boards) … as a way to start bringing that indigenous practice back into my home and back into our lives,” Victor Luis Garcia said. “So it’s pretty exciting because one day I want to use these cutting boards to cook with my family.”

In an interview with The Michigan Daily before the event, Victor Luis Garcia said Phi Iota Alpha created their annual Open Mic Night to help foster community engagement in a unique way, as compared to other fraternity and sorority events.

“I remember we really had a discussion about making it a safe space to share voices and for people to really feel welcome to share their voice as well,” Victor Luis Garcia said. “They’re important because something we kind of saw within the Greek (Life) community around us was that some events are more catered to Greek Life performing … and people watching, and not so much engaging with the community. And so we saw that lack of experience that was needed on the campus.”

In the final performance of the night, Engineering senior Christian Vega read a poem by Martí titled “Cultivo una Rosa Blanco” and told the audience he interpreted it as a message about the power of forgiveness.

“This poem is pretty much about forgiveness, and regardless of what happens between friends, family or anyone,” Vega said. “It’s about forgiving no matter what, and this is especially important in our fraternity.”

