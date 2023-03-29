About 500 attendees gathered in The Power Center for the Performing Arts Saturday evening for the Persian Students Association’s 23rd Annual Nowruz show. Corresponding with Nowruz, a Persian holiday celebrating the new year of the Iranian calendar, the annual show always occurs during late March. Saturday’s event featured a variety of sketches, poems, songs and dances in celebration of Persion culture.

As attendees entered the center, they passed by a Haft-Sin table set up in the lobby. The table is traditionally displayed during Nowruz and features a collection of symbolic objects.

Engineering junior Mitra Mokhlesi, who helped plan the show, told The Daily the event was intended to celebrate and spread Iranian culture.

“We have this show in order to … bring the Iranian community of Michigan together and also spread our culture … to the broader Ann Arbor community,” Mokhlesi said.

Taubman graduate student student Anahita Mojahed spoke with The Michigan Daily about her favorite parts of the show, which included an act from the fashion show showcasing outfits from different parts of Iran.

“The way they incorporated the different culture of the outfits and the music and the different choreography was great,” Mojahedin said.

Money collected from this year’s show went towards the Child Foundation, which works to bring resources to underprivileged children across the world. Funding from the event will be sent to two philanthropic campaigns: buying computers and internet access for students in Iran and buying food for families in Afghanistan.

After the show ended, a video played highlighting the plight of women in Iran and the recent protests in the country in response to the death of Mahsa Amini. Amini was arrested by Iranian police for wearing her hijab improperly, and later died in police custody. LSA junior Sana Simkani, finance chair of the Persian Student Association, explained the reasoning behind the tribute.

“We wanted to showcase all the natural beauty that our culture has while also shedding light on current events,” Simkani said. “(We) wanted to find ways to incorporate sharing the story of all the voices that were not able to be highlighted and showcase them.”

Daily Staff Reporter Ryan Kersten can be reached at ryankers@umich.edu.