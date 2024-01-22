The University of Michigan Pashtun Cultural Association held its first annual Afghani Refugee Awareness Dinner Thursday evening. The event was held in collaboration with the Arab Student Association, the North African Students Association, the Muslim Students’ Association and the Yemeni Students’ Association.

Business sophomore Sameh Khan is the founder and president of the PCA. As part of the event, Khan gave a presentation outlining the difficulties faced by Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

“There are 21 million people in Pakistan who do not have access to clean water right now,” Khan said. “A lot of Afghanis from Afghanistan have recently moved into Pakistan in the northern regions … and Pakistan, right now, is extremely dry. It hasn’t rained in two months.”

The crisis led the PCA to partner with the Paani Project, a nonprofit organization started by Ross alumni dedicated to building deep water wells in Pakistan. Last year, Paani raised over $1.2 million for flood relief in Pakistan.

Paani’s main priority as an organization is the construction of wells to reduce water scarcity. Khan said the deep water wells that Paani raises funds for can support 100-125 people and can last more than 70 years.

“A lot of Afghanis have gone to rural villages, and the main way of getting water to these rural villages is through wells,” Khan said. “100% of the donations that go to Paani go toward the cause.”

The goal for the event was to raise $3,000 to construct 4-5 wells, with the donations made at the dinner being matched by U-M alumni.

Following the presentation, attendees were treated to a variety of Middle Eastern and South Asian foods and drinks. Khan said the food at all of PCA’s events has been very popular among attendees.

“Every event we’ve ever had, we’ve run out of food before I could have any,” Khan said. “Hopefully this time I’m able to get some butter chicken.”

Business freshman Zayd Humayun has been a member of the PCA since last semester and is currently serving as the marketing chair. Humayun said he appreciated the way PCA informs people about the cause they are donating to.

“I really like how we do our education side of things,” Humayun said. “We have great partnerships with a lot of great orgs. I really like how when you come into our events, we give you a presentation on where your money is going and why we are using your money. You really have that feeling of gratitude that you’re donating to a good cause.”

LSA freshman Sayem Sattarov, PCA finance chair, said he is looking forward to planning future events to help the Afghan community.

“We plan on helping Afghan refugees in the Michigan area,” Sattarov said. “We want to partner with the Lansing Department of Human Services to help Afghan refugees learn English. We’re going to hold a program where we get them books and instructors so that they can navigate life in America.”

Daily Staff Reporter Liam McCanny can be reached at mccl@umich.edu.