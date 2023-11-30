The University of Michigan chapter of One Thousand Schools, a non-profit organization that supports education initiatives in Honduras, raised more than $600 during the first day of its pop-up “Thrift SHHop” Wednesday.

The pop-up thrift shop, which runs through Thursday in the Michigan Union is reselling donated clothing from the U-M community. The proceeds will support OTS’ fight against poverty, violence and educational disparities in Honduran communities.

OTS was previously known as Students Helping Honduras — the “SHH” of “Thrift SHHop.” OTS was founded in 2006 by Shin Fujiyama, a University of Mary Washington student. According to OTS’ website, when he was volunteering in Honduras, Fujiyama noticed that children had limited access to education. So he was inspired to try to change that and he started his non-profit from his college dorm room.

Fujiyama’s early fundraising efforts resulted in the construction of Villa Soleada, a village in Honduras with adequate housing, proper utilities and a bilingual school. OTS has made it their mission to build 1,000 schools

According to nursing senior Grace VanBeek, the U-M OTS chapter president, they’ve already built over 60. In an interview with The Michigan Daily, VanBeek said the organization has worked to expand its network to numerous college campuses, such as The University of Michigan.

“(OTS) just broadens our horizons, by talking about values like community ownership and sustainability and local leadership and job creation,”VanBeek said. “I think all of those things not only apply to Honduras, but can easily translate to lessons that we are learning here.”

The University’s OTS chapter and other chapters around the country have previously hosted the thrift SHHop to raise money for the organization. LSA and Music, Theatre & Dance senior Therron Montgomery stopped by the pop-up Wednesday and said she was glad to be able to shop for affordable clothes and support OTS.

“I just think it’s a great event,” Montgomery said. “I also love that it’s really accessible right here on campus. I’ve gone to an event like this before — last year — and I got a few pieces then. I like these types of events, so I’m excited about it.”

Information graduate students Spandan Sharma and Pragya Joshi said they were appreciative that OTS was able to fundraise in a sustainable way.

“I just like the concept of thrifting because I know a lot of the big brands are involved in fast fashion, and this was right here on campus so it was very convenient,” Sharma said.

Joshi said the pop-up also makes it easy for students to shop for used clothes right on campus.

“I think that it’s great that money from this event is going toward a good cause,” Joshi added. “I think it just motivates me more to buy stuff. I was already planning to go to a thrift store elsewhere, but the fact that this is donating to a good cause just motivated me more.”

OTS will travel to Honduras to help build their next school during the University’s Winter Break period. VanBeek said the pop-up allows anyone on campus to support OTS’ overall mission.

“I think the main thing is that it’s just all para los niños — it’s for the kids,” VanBeek said. “That is our main focus of everything that we’re doing here … being able to support these kids, and empowerment and education. That is everything that we’re trying to showcase and bring forth with fundraisers such as this.”

