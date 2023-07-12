Paani, a nonprofit founded by University of Michigan students to help provide clean drinking water, famine relief, education and shelter to rural communities in Pakistan, raised over $1.26 million this year to support flood relief efforts in the country. This Ramadan, which lasted from March 22 to April 21, the organization marked the milestone of raising $5 million in total funds since its founding in 2017.

In 2022, Pakistan had one of its worst floods in history, with over a third of the country underwater. U-M alum Sikander “Sonny” Khan, Paani director and co-founder, said in an interview with The Michigan Daily that most of Paani’s aid this past year was distributed to areas impacted by the floods.

“All of our efforts this Ramadan were specifically anchored towards the flood,” Khan said. “We were building our water wells, building homes in areas that were the most adversely impacted by the floods. For the most part, we were passing out food packages to those folks the most.”

Khan said he and his friends founded Paani — which means ‘water’ in Urdu — with the focus of building wells to alleviate water scarcity in Pakistan.

“We were just thinking about how we could use our time, our platform and our energy as young Michigan students to do something more meaningful for the country where our parents had immigrated from, which is Pakistan,” Khan said. “Eventually we decided we wanted to do something in water … that was an area that we as young people can have an impact in because water wells are something that aren’t the most expensive in the world.”

Since its establishment, Paani has expanded its efforts to include projects such as food pack distribution, orphan relief, education initiatives and shelter building. Khan said across these projects, Paani has prioritized increasing transparency between their partner organizations and donors.

“Our business shifted from just wanting to build a couple water wells in Pakistan, to wanting to create a more transparent avenue for anybody that wants to make a difference across the world to do so,” Khan said. “That led to us building a system where we identified partner organizations that were on the ground. We required them to follow very strict processes — to take pictures from start to finish, the entire process — making sure that we were getting the local communities involved so that the wells were practically upheld.”

Rising Engineering junior Hasnain Rehman said being able to see pictures and videos of Paani’s efforts and the sense of community persuaded him to join the organization.

“Paani has given me the opportunity to connect with me being Pakistani,” Rehman said. “I discovered that Paani is not just about creating wells in Pakistan, it’s more than that. It’s about creating that community in Pakistan. When you’re donating those food packs, I saw videos and photos of Paani donating those food packs and people coming together to help those in need and the people in need coming together for each other.”

Khan said in the future, Paani hopes to further improve its transparency and better engage donors in the process.

“I really wanted to make sure that we can encourage participation beyond just just a donation and the photos,” Khan said. “We want people to feel like they’re engaged in the process even after they donate by connecting them to the beneficiaries on the ground.”

Khan visited Pakistan this past winter to directly participate in Paani’s relief efforts. He said he felt inspired by the resilience of the communities affected by the flooding.

“The women, prior to getting water wells, they walked for miles and miles every day to get access to clean water to help support their families,” Khan said. “To see that we were able to make their lives much easier … that felt good, to know that we were doing something that was lightening the load for a lot of people and allowing them to live safer, healthier, happier lives.”

U-M Shayaan Aqil, creative director of Paani, said his personal experience with the Pakistani water crisis influenced his drive to further Paani’s cause.

“Having my own experiences with contaminated water … motivated me to join Paani as a freshman and work towards developing those goals,” Aqil said. “My own experiences have given me a personal perspective of social determinants of health, particularly in Pakistani communities. ”

Aqil said Paani works to integrate Muslim faith with their fundraising efforts given the high proportion of Pakistanis who are Muslim. “One of the aspects that helps us a lot is the Muslim faith, as a lot of Pakistanis are Muslim.” Aqil said. “There is a very big emphasis on charity and giving, and so especially during Ramadan, a lot of our community has been enthusiastic.”

According to Khan, about 80% of the organization’s fundraising occurs during the month of Ramadan.

Aqil said he continues to feel a strong sense of community within Paani, even as it has grown from a small group of U-M students and their family members to an international organization.

“One of the things about being involved with Paani through U of M for the last four years is I’ve seen it grow,” Aqil said. “For example, if I go to Friday prayers at U of M, I’m bound to see two or three people wearing Paani merch, which I think is very cool that you know it still has its roots in U of M. A lot of the students at U of M are still willing to advocate in their own communities, and so their impact allows us to keep growing.”

Summer News Editor Astrid Code can be reached at astridc@umich.edu. Daily News Contributor Eilene Koo contributed to reporting.