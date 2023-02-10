More than 25 attendees gathered in the Ford School of Public Policy’s Annenberg Auditorium on Tuesday afternoon for a panel event on contemporary and historical policies affecting Black Americans. Hosted by the Program in Practical Policy Engagement, Community Engagement Manager DeAndré J. Calvert led the conversation with panelists Alma Smith, former state senator and state representative, Patrick Wimberly, mayor of Inkster, Mich., and Theodore Jones, project manager at Detroit Public Schools Community District.

The panelists discussed present-day policies that exacerbate systemic inequities in education, civil rights and other issues. They shared their perspectives and experiences as figures in public policy, hoping to ignite hope and inspire change for Black Americans.

While addressing disparities in education policy, Smith expressed the importance of distinguishing between equal and equitable funding.

“We need to recognize that there is something more important than equal funding,” Smith said. “There needs to be equitable funding. We need to be looking at the conditions of school districts the students have come to school — what extra expenses the school district incurs in meeting the needs of low-income students and their families.”

Wimberly then drew on his own experience to shed light on the mental burden experienced by people living in poverty.

“It’s tough, being able to … get up and go to school every day and focus (on) your work when you’re worried about … your lights (going) out,” Wimberly said.

Smith underscored the importance of intentions behind public policies, explaining that even policies that appear effective need to have good intentions at their core.

“The intention has to be there to make things work,” Smith said. “You can put out public policy that looks good, but is totally inoperable. If what your game is is to take credit (for the policy), then that’s all your work. But if you want to get things done … and improve lives, you’re going to do the heavy lifting.”

Theodore Jones described the impact of technology on bringing to light important issues of injustice in Black communities.

“With regard to criminal justice and policing reform … I think it was the advent of cellphone cameras that really brought (attention to) the start of what was going on in the Black community with regard to police encounters and unarmed Black people being disproportionately exposed to police brutality,” Jones said.

Public Policy senior Olivia Howard told The Michigan Daily after the event that she attended because she wanted to listen to perspectives on public policies that reflect the voices of an important segment of society.

“The diversity at the (Public Policy) School and at the University of Michigan as a whole is not nearly reflective of the population of Michigan or the United States,” Howard said. “Any opportunity for people who have selected (to) speak (about) their experiences in the Black community is important to listen (to) because they’ve given their time and I would only hope that people value hearing their perspectives.”

Howard said it is important to understand how rural communities, communities of Color and low-income communities experience common everyday struggles.

“I think one of the most interesting perspectives that was brought up was, especially in the state of Michigan, how … rural communities, communities of Color and low-income communities face similar challenges when it comes to access to technology (and) access to effective transportation,” Howard said. “Especially as it relates to education (and) equitable — and not just equal — funding to maintain facilities.”

