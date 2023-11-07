Ann Arbor experienced two days of intense storms at the end of August, with the strong winds blowing off part of the roof of the University of Michigan’s Matthaei Botanical Gardens and uprooting 156 full-grown trees in the Nichols Arboretum. The Arboretum staff are now raising money and asking volunteers to support their efforts to restore the Arb by clearing fallen trees, repairing damaged structures and replanting native trees.

Anthony Kolenic, director of Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Nichols Arboretum, said the storm was especially destructive because several trees already had soggy roots from previous days of heavy rain and were top-heavy from branches laden with nuts. According to Kolenic, the loss of mature trees impacts the entire ecosystem in the Arboretum.

“Each one of them supports the ecosystem that we’re all interdependent on, whether it’s squirrels or microorganisms or us, and everything in between,” Kolenic said. “The challenge now will be replanting trees where we lost them, but also managing the canopy. Now that there’s openings in the canopy, we have an opportunity to reinvigorate the Arboretum.”

U-M alum Dana Page, Anderson Glades fellow at the Arb, has been working with his Arb colleagues, along with the Custodial & Grounds department and third-party contractors, to clear and replant the forest. Though the storm was destructive, Page said the silver lining is that there is now space in the Arb for new oaks to grow.

“The storm was strangely fortunate for oak regeneration,” Page said. “The canopy overhead was just getting too dense and too shady for young oaks to regenerate. And that’s a problem because 60 years down the line, there’s not going to be an age class of oaks to come and fill in for the trees that are getting old and falling down.”

According to Page, destructive weather is often a natural part of the growth cycles forest ecosystems go through. However, because the Arboretum staff has had to devote their time to regeneration efforts, they haven’t been able to dedicate as much energy to their other ecological management practices.

“When we’re closely managing a place like this, we’ve already kind of taken it a little bit out of the natural cycle,” Page said. “So while we’re busy dealing with some of the storm fall … we’ve lost time that we could have perhaps been (using to handle) invasive species like honeysuckle or buckthorn.”

LSA freshman Paris Goines, a Program in the Environment student, recently attended one of the volunteer workdays hosted at the Arb focused on removing invasive plant species. When they were working, they said they noticed signs of destruction everywhere.

“There were downed trees everywhere and I definitely took note of that on both sides of the paths,” Goines said. “It was kind of sad to see them like that; everything looks a little disheveled. And you could tell that there had been work done to maintain paths and keep things safe.”

Kolenic said people helping preserve natural spaces is nothing new. He pointed out that humans have been actively managing forests in North America for thousands of years.

“The idea that if we leave nature alone, it will take care of itself is kind of a fallacy,” Kolenic said. “There is no inherent normal to return to. Because humans are part of nature, we’ve been managing and influencing the natural world nonstop. That has been the case at the Arboretum and will continue to be the case.”

The Arb plans to use the wood from fallen trees to create a covered pavilion at the U-M Campus Farm. In addition, some of the lumber will be used in School of Art & Design classes such as “From Tree to Table,” a Winter 2024 course about sustainable forestry and carpentry.

LSA senior Emma Rooney, who is also a Program in the Environment student, said while some of the fallen trees are being used for timber, others were moved out of the way of trails to a different part of the forest to decompose and add nutrients into the soil.

“When they do have to break it down, for example, when one of the trees blocks the trail, they remove that piece of wood, and it either gets put into different parts of the Arb to decompose or it gets sent to a local artist to use for artwork,” Rooney said. “All of it gets recycled, it doesn’t just get wasted, which is really cool.”

Daily Staff Reporter Astrid Code can be reached at astridc@umich.edu.