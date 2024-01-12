Students walk down State St. at a New Year, No Rest protest to demand that the University immediately divest from companies that fund Israel Wednesday afternoon. Tess Crowley/Daily. Buy this photo.

Chanting “Up, up with liberation! Down, down with occupation!”, more than 100 University of Michigan students and Ann Arbor community members gathered in front of Angell Hall to protest the U-M administration’s response to the Israel-Hamas war and to mourn Palestinians killed in the conflict. The protesters marched through the Diag and entered the Willard H Dow Chemistry & Laboratory, Mason Hall, the School of Kinesiology Building and the LSA Building before ending at the Michigan Union.

The protest, titled “New Year, No Rest,” was sponsored by the U-M chapter of Students Allied for Freedom and Equality, TAHRIR coalition Graduate Employees’ Organization, Jewish Voice for Peace, United Asian American Organizations and Muslim Students’ Association.

In a speech to attendees before the march, SAFE president Salma Hamamy said she believes the start of a new year cannot distract from the enduring violence in Palestine.

“I cannot look at a calendar and say that we have begun something new,” Hamamy said. “My calendar says that it’s been 95 days of one of the most horrific genocides in modern history. My calendar does not say the weekdays but rather informs me that 30,000 Palestinians have been killed.”

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Zaynab Elkolaly, SAFE director of activism, said she was frustrated with the University’s limited engagement in conversation with pro-Palestine student groups.

“Why is it that certain student groups are a phone call away from you, but we Muslim and brown organizations have to jump through hoops just to even get your attention?” Elkolaly said.

In an email to The Daily, University spokesperson Kim Broekhuizen said University administration continually meets with U-M students, including student leaders from the TAHRIR coalition.

“University administrators have met with student leaders from SAFE and members of the coalition last semester and have continued to meet with students directly impacted by targeting/doxxing,” Broekhuizen wrote.

Elkolaly said though she is disappointed in the U-M administration’s response, she believes this lack of communication from the University has only strengthened their cause.

“The one benefit from the absolutely absurd response that we’ve received from administration is that it calls people to action,” Elkolaly said. “It demonstrates just how dire the situation on campus is and it draws a lot of people who might be sympathetic, who might not even know what’s going on. It prompts them to start thinking about it and once they know all the facts, they come to our aid, our side, whatever you want to call it. I think the collective anger is a big driving force behind our numbers in the demonstrations that we do.”

Social Work student Ariana Gonzalez Pelaez said she attended Wednesday’s protest to pressure the University to cut its financial ties to Israel.

“I’m here today, as I have been at the other protests, because I feel like it’s outrageous that we’re already almost four months into a genocide that is funded not only by our University, but by the entire country,” Gonzalez Pelaez said. “I feel like by showing up, we continue to show our support for the Palestinian peoples and all of the colonized nations around the world. I come from a colony myself; I’m from Puerto Rico. If there’s something I’ve learned, (it) is that the struggle that is shared among countries should be defended, not even if it’s your own.”

Broekhuizen wrote in an email that U-M policy is to maintain a diverse investment portfolio independent of political pressures.

“As you may recall, the university has had a policy in place for nearly 20 years that shields the university’s investment from political pressures,” Broekhuizen wrote. “Much of the money invested through the university’s endowment, for example, is donor funding given to provide long-term financial support for designated purposes.”

At the end of her speech, Hamamy said the start of the new semester offers an opportunity to publicly reaffirm their commitment to Palestinian liberation.

“I want to remind ourselves as a collective that as we begin this new semester, our determination to remain on the side of Gaza will always outweigh and prevail our moments of despair,” Hamamy said. “If we have achieved anything thus far it is that the people of Gaza know that they are not alone, it is that the people of Gaza have witnessed that there is a nation of people by their side.”

Daily News Editor Sneha Dhandapani can be reached at sdhanda@umich.edu. Daily Staff Reporter Audrey Shabelski can be reached at audres@umich.edu.